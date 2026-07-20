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Monique W🇳🇱🇨🇦's avatar
Monique W🇳🇱🇨🇦
16h

I’m heartbroken and sickened by what has been, in my humble opinion, a slow rolling coup. I watched the J6 attack unfold, I saw, this brazen attempt to subvert the voices of We the People with my own eyes. I never thought he would be able to get back in to try and finish “the job”. Most days I am frustrated and angry at the current administration’s actions. Some days I am frustrated and angry at the citizens apathy. Yes I see the protest marches, the lawsuits,and what have you, but I m genuinely frightened at how fast the govt is moving towards authoritarianism and how slow and lacklustre the response is.

What happened to the spirit in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave?

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8 replies by Liberaldad and others
jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
16h

America loves Canada, no matter what our corrupt President at this moment says.

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