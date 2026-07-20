As a resident of the suburbs of Buffalo, NY, I have had a very close relationship with our neighbors to the north. For the uninitiated, every Canadian I have ever met has been polite, kind, and pretty much every positive stereotype that comes to mind.

Living so close to the border between the US and Canada has given me some distinct advantages over the years. When I was an 18-year-old, I could cross the border to Canada and get access to some of the best Friday night fun that a senior in high school could get access to with the added bonus of a drinking age that started at 18. And since I had friends that had a car, let’s just say that much of my memory in Canada during that time is a little fuzzy.

But besides my silly teenage exploits, Canada also has, in my humble opinion, a much better national anthem than ours here in the states. Our national anthem sings about bombs bursting and military action and fighting, while Canada’s speaks of the beauty of the land and a posture of defense. It speaks of freedom and “standing on guard for thee.”

Plus the swarms of Ontario-licensed plates that we see come down to Orchard Park through the sleet and the snow to cheer on our beloved Buffalo Bills. We unite at the stadium as one. It doesn’t matter which country we are in; we are there for the same purpose. There has never been any animosity between those of us in Western New York and Ontario, Canada, during my time here in NY. They are like brothers to us, and we cheer along with them just as much. They are just the kindest, most friendly people that you could meet.

I can honestly say that I wish our country was a lot more like theirs. They have medical coverage that doesn’t bankrupt families. They come to the aid of other countries when called upon. This includes wildfires that start here in the United States. They don’t send letters that scold us about being the biggest contributor to global warming on the planet. But they certainly came to our side when 9/11 happened, and they sent troops to fight as a response to that circumstance.

Just recently a Canadian firefighter lost his life fighting a wildfire here in the states, yet we threaten to sanction and tariff the country that resides to our north because of wildfire smoke. What a petty, vindictive bunch of losers we have running our government.

The Canadiens are the adults in the room right now, and I sure hope we can make up for this awful trajectory we are on.

Please don’t give up on us, Canada; our officials do not represent the people of the United States despite the type of government we supposedly have. Going to Canada has always been a privilege. Even when crossing the border and answering their border patrol agents. For some reason I feel guilty while waiting in line to cross, like I actually have done something wrong. I must have a guilty conscience or something.

Did I mention that some of the best campgrounds in the world are up there? The natural beauty of Canada is amazing. Algonquin Provincial Park is incredible. Everywhere you turn looks like a Bob Ross painting. You wouldn’t even have to point your camera in any particular direction, and you have a cover for National Geographic or your next laptop wallpaper.

So my plea is this, Canada. You are a global treasure. You also seem to have mostly sane officials running your government. My hope is that these years with the current regime running our government don’t ruin the great relationship we once had. Hopefully we can rebuild a trust and support that can be relied upon. You all know that what is happening is not what most of us want.

I am not sure how to fix this. The future is hard to see, but we continue to resist. We will continue to fight back against what DT and his cronies continue to do. We have midterm elections coming in November despite what the doomsayers are saying about elections being cancelled. There will be a huge change after November if our sane electorate does the right thing.

Thank you for being a support to this country for so many years. I don’t blame you for reacting the way you are. The betrayal is real, and those of us that don’t agree with what the Trump administration is doing don’t blame you whatsoever.

Thank you for all that you bring, from the maple syrup to poutine; you all are in our hearts, and we hope that one day this insanity will end.

Love you guys (which includes Canada.)

Erik

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