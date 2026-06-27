Cowardice: Failure to act in the face of physical danger, in fear of pain or death.

Moral Cowardice: Making a choice to ignore your own ethical standards.

I want to talk about moral cowardice. The failure to stand up for your very own ethical standards is, in my opinion, much more egregious than fear of taking physical action.

We are a somewhat intelligent species. We know how to manipulate tools; we know how to educate ourselves and subsequently apply those newfound facts. We also know how to dilute ourselves. We know how to make justifications if we just ignore the alarm bell ringing in the back of our minds if we try hard enough.

We have the ability to see potential outcomes based on past experience along with observations used by our very own research. We aren’t just a clean slate every time we are faced with an ethical quandry. One cannot say that they had no idea what would happen when presented with an ethical question that has already been presented, especially when it comes to government questions.

For instance, when Judge Alito presented the Supreme Court’s decision to strip TPS status from hundreds of thousands of immigrants, it was a decision to ignore ethical standards, which equals moral cowardice. The decision to do something like this is moral cowardice of the highest degree.

The justices all know that what they are doing is unethical. Sending people back to a war-torn country and another that has been devastated by natural disasters is a failure to stand up for what is right despite one’s prejudices. The justices that voted for this absolutely awful order should be prosecuted for justifying the harm and possible death of many of these people that are just trying to live a peaceful life.

Moral cowardice is insidious because it is not a physical response. The body is not having a reaction that causes cortisol and adrenaline to be released in the body. Moral failure is a choice to hate or to grab money and try to get a gold star in the service of their cult leader.

These people that bow to the cosplay president or maybe are just finally getting to show their true colors are all moral cowards. There is an innate sense in my mind that tells me that something is wrong. It is not hard to look ahead and consider whether harm will come based on your very own decisions. We are not robots that operate on commands; things are not black and white.

Bill Cassidy is just the latest failure of the Republican Party. His moral cowardice was on full display yesterday. We thought this man had finally come to the realization that there are bigger things than what the cosplay president wishes. He actually yelled at the man that he is so enslaved to, along with ninety-nine percent of the Republican Party. He asked for a clear explanation as to what we are doing in Iran; both he and the American people deserve an answer.

However, later that day, he capitulated; he walked back his statements from earlier. He also changed his vote in favor of a war powers resolution to “no.” He had a private meeting, and I am sure he was reminded of all the money that he would be turning down in the future if he didn’t get back in line. Just because his stint in the Senate will be ending due to being primaried by his cult leader’s new pick, I am sure there is still much money to be made as a lobbyist. But if he defies the cult leader, it most likely will not be nearly as lucrative.

Are we really surprised, though? This man’s moral cowardice has been showing since the start of the cosplay president’s latest term. A doctor no less. A man that took the Hippocratic Oath to, first, do no harm. He is the same person that showed his moral cowardice to vote in a man as stupid and insane and harmful to our public health system by being the deciding vote to confirm RFK Jr.

If we are going to fix this moral cowardice, we are going to have to ignore our physical cowardice. The majority in our government right now is depending on our physical cowardice. They are depending on our frustration and apathy to just make the easy choice to just not show up and vote.

This cannot happen. We are strong enough in our minds to overcome this fear. Despite our desire to just stay away because something scary might happen if we go. We HAVE to be brave in the face of all of this fear that has been stoked. If we fail to show up, the only thing that will happen is that the cosplay president’s power will further be consolidated. People like Steven Miller, RFK Jr., and JD Vance will make things even worse.

The propaganda that they have been using, as well as the very real deportation of people based on skin color and presumed immigration status, is being done to make us fearful. I for one will not let my physical cowardice overwhelm my judgment. I will accept the fear that I feel and do the right thing.

VOTE!!

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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