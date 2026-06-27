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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
8h

I was shocked that Cassidy caved! Just another loyalist. After screaming at the felon, he capitulates. That made his verbal tirade look just plain dumb!

America is not the country the framers of the constitution were striving for. Instead of the “Land of Opportunity,” we are becoming the land of false promises, false prophets, and leaders that bring us down not up. I want America back.😢💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
8h

These people have no moral compass

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