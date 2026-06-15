I don’t normally post more than one new article every other day, but I felt that this one needed to go out a little bit ahead of time. I think it is too important to wait.

Last night the Pakistani intermediary announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had been reached between the United States and Iran. Agreements were made, and leaders around the world appeared to be encouraged about the deal being made.

My take on this is that I don't believe it for a second. There were no remarks from Israel, which had once again attacked Lebanon only hours prior to this announcement. There has been zero transparency from the Trump regime as to what was actually agreed to.

Once again he announces it like a carnival barker on his failing media platform “Lies Social” that

“This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!”

Once again he assumes everyone is stupid. There is no hint as to what we are giving up except billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

In addition, there has been no new agreement on nuclear weapons development. The claim is that an understanding must be reached within the next 30 days. This tells me there really isn't anything but a money pit of billions wasted by attacking Iran, and it has not accomplished anything.

Am I pessimistic about this “deal”? Hell yes, I am. The current regime has given me absolutely no reason to trust anything they say or do. The Iranians probably believe the same thing. They clearly know just by the unserious nature that this conflict is being approached by their government.

If this is such a priority for our “leadership,” why on earth would we wait to actually sign the thing until Friday? I get that these are busy people, but we are talking about human lives on the line. Why wouldn’t we have someone on the way right now to end this thing?

What, Mr. “President,” is your schedule too busy? After your big birthday party, which you promptly fell asleep at, did it take too much out of you? I thought he was this tireless, unstoppable giant of a man.

The easy answer to all of this was that he was able to draw as many eyes as possible to his desecration of the White House on his birthday and then be able to say, “See, I am a big boy; I told you I was the president of peace.”

This has been his play since his first term. Create a spectacle that hurts millions of people of his own doing. And when people have had enough, he comes in riding on his white stallion as if he saved everybody by fixing something that wasn't broken in the first place.

He has played this game for far too long, and I would be absolutely floored if bombs didn't start dropping again before we even get to Friday. There have been no assurances given. There has been no transparency from the “most transparent president in history,” according to Ms. Bondi, among others.

So miss me with your MOUs and your deals. There is no reason to believe this war of choice is over. Those that are in charge have given us no reason to believe it.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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