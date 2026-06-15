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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
20h

I’m with you, I don’t believe it neither. No apologies if I’m wrong… since he’s always calling “wolf.”

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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
19h

I don't believe there is peace till there's peace. This DOCUMENT is just to promise to talk things out....at some point.

The fact that our foreign policy emissaries are all real estate speculators is so ignorant and quite embarrassing to me.

Foreign policy is negotiated by informed, intelligent diplomats.

Iran holds all the cards.

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