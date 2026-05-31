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Ninah's avatar
Ninah
1d

There was a song in the musical South Pacific that really opened my eyes when I was young.

🎶You've got to be taught

To hate and fear

You've got to be taught

From year to year

It's got to be drummed

In your dear little ear

You've got to be carefully taught

🎶You've got to be taught to be afraid

Of people whose eyes are oddly made

And people whose skin is a different shade

You've got to be carefully taught

🎶You've got to be taught before it's too late

Before you are six or seven or eight

To hate all the people your relatives hate

You've got to be carefully taught

You've got to be carefully taught🎶

source: https://www.lyricsondemand.com/r/rodgersandhammersteinlyrics/youvegottobecarefullytaughtlyrics.html

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3 replies by Liberaldad and others
Diane J's avatar
Diane J
1d

Glad you decided to repost, with the current state of the country to many people need to be reminded of the indoctrination children get growing up- some good but mostly bad and divisive.

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