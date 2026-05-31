This is the same playbook that authoritarian regimes have employed in the past. Growing up, I had no idea how racist this country was and still is today. I was brought up in a white, middle-class, suburban neighborhood. “The American Dream,” as they called it. We had problems just like any family while growing up, but safety concerns were never an issue.

I was easily able to ignore the casual use of the N-word by my grandfather. I was supposed to believe that it was just normal when he would tell jokes about people that didn’t have the same skin color as he did.

I only had interaction with people of my skin color. I almost never saw people that were Black, Hispanic, or anyone else that didn’t match my pasty skin tone.

As I’ve aged and learned the incredibly flawed history of the “United” States, it is abundantly clear that these viewpoints were taught to me on purpose. This is old news to some, but from what I have observed, especially over the last ten years, people like me have been insulated on purpose. This indoctrination is done on purpose. It’s done to make us feel less for people that are not white.

This was done because humans, by nature, fear what we don’t know. So when we see news that always gears criminal activity towards people that are not white, subconsciously we learn to fear. We become conditioned. And as Yoda said “fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate and hate leads to suffering.” I know it’s a puppet from a movie, but what is said there is quite profound, and whoever wrote that deserves acknowledgment.

This type of behavior becomes ingrained in us as we grow. This then normalizes poor behavior by cops and ICE and crooked people of authority. When we see the news, it’s just another illegal ICE arrest because the assumption is that people who have a nonwhite skin color are just bad people. When someone is ignorant of the fact that it doesn’t matter what your skin color is, they assume this is just how nonwhite people behave. Afraid not; part of the reason this is assumed is white people like me have been conditioned to feel this way. It is still inexcusable.

Not because of the person’s character, not because of their past or their accomplishments; it is simply assumed by many of my complexion that somehow they are less than or “troublemakers.” Meanwhile, people of my skin tone are conditioned to be able to stomach these miserable and violent actions and not push back as hard as we should.

And suffering is exactly what is happening right now. Our cosplay president has railed on people that come from Mexico as scum of the earth. He has been saying over the last decade that people crossing the southern border are nothing but murderers, rapists, and violent criminals. He said “they are poisoning the blood” as Hitler said of the Jewish people. I am sure he will extend this idea towards people that don’t fit into his little bubble of what he considers to be human.

If your skin isn’t as white as Stephen Miller’s shiny, bald head, then you are considered “the other.” The people that are being deported include four-year-old kids as well as cancer patients and innocent mothers and fathers that have never committed a crime in their entire life.

They are being sent away by people who don’t even have the guts to show their disgusting, racist faces. They arrest people for protesting because they want to silence the people that call out their bigotry. These “brown shirts” know that their own behavior is wrong. This explains why they don’t show up with identifiable clothing, badges, or vehicles. If what they were doing were considered legal, they would not be afraid to identify themselves.

Seven out of ten that have been deported or detained don’t even have a criminal record. These are people that just happen to have a darker complexion. They are still human with families and loved ones. These are people that have built businesses and a life by working harder than any of these masked clowns. These agents don’t know what it is like to be considered “lesser than” based on the color of their skin. I only have the slightest idea because I bothered to use my brain and read about the atrocities that people who look like me have committed and are committing even as I write this. Of course that might be much too hard for this modern-day gestapo because reading takes more than one or two brain cells rattling around in your head.

This is where we must learn from the past, and I just hope it is not too late. Just as previous dictators did, they depend on us to be afraid. They depend on us not to stand up in the face of this corruption. They depend on us to become so overwhelmed with the deluge of bad news that we just throw our hands up in exhaustion and walk away. We must stay in this fight even if things look bleak.

We need to stand up for what is right and continue to protest. We need to disrupt the heinous actions that this cosplay president wants to accomplish. He wants to be like his personal lord and savior Adolf Hitler. He wants to be the all-powerful strongman.

It is right to feel outrage, and it is right to feel like the world is crashing down. I have certainly felt that way. On the other hand, our rising numbers and the president’s plummeting approval ratings show that we won’t put up with this garbage. Otherwise I don’t think you would have read this far. This lack of due process will not stand. We have to bring justice back to this country, and a groundswell is happening.

We are not going to let them commit these deplorable acts without justice. WE THE PEOPLE are the ones that will hold them to account if the courts won’t enforce their rulings. It is up to US!

Love you all,

Erik

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

Support My Coffee Habit Here