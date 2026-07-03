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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
4h

This is a beautiful piece that brought tears to my eyes..Major Watson is a true American hero who loves this country and is doing a selfless act to try and make us understand how crucial this situation is.

Major Watson cannot do this alone he needs us to take a stand and not sit down until we all realize this is what we MUST do. Do it for your children and grandchildren , do it for your neighbors, do it to save America. Look at the citizens of Equador, they are protesting nonstop, we must do the same! Stop whispering and raise your voices! This is your/our country, fight for it!🇺🇸

I hope Major Watson inspires other members to take a COLLECTIVE stand against the tyranny that is harming our military members and civilians alike! There are more of us than them. Please don’t make Major Watson fight this alone, because this fight belongs to ALL of us!

TAKE A STAND!!!

Thank you Major Watson, I’m with you!🫡🇺🇸💙

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1 reply by Liberaldad
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MildRed
4h

I appreciate your posting this. It has invigorated me to want my credentials back so I can go into these camps and document the human rights abuses the people inside of them have suffered. I'm a Nobody, too, but I'm a somebody to those in the Regime who follow me and surveil me wherever I go due to their Crimes Against Humanity performed against me and my family, many who are on the other side of Heaven now. Thank you for posting this. I'm grateful.

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