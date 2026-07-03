Below is the transcript of active USAF Major Jason Watson. To stand alone in the face of tyranny is a truly brave act of resistance, and I pray it inspires a new generation of patriots to do the same.

I am not, nor have I ever been an active member of the US military in any shape or form. So when reading what I have to say, please keep that in mind.

Before reading this transcript, remember that he showed up in full military garb. He spoke out knowing that he would most likely get court-martialed.

I know nothing about him, and as he remarked, “he is a nobody.” In reality he is a hero. He went in, knowing what the consequences would be. He sacrificed his livelihood for all of us. All of us are nobody's and that is what makes us a great country. We are a bunch of nobody's that come together to debate and decide and vote in good faith.

Major Watson is the only military person to do this so far. I hope more of our military members will take this man's moment of bravery and join the ranks and do the same.

There has been only one consistent voice calling for impeachment, and that is Rep. Green from Texas. We are at a precipice that we cannot pull back from if we don’t act en masse soon.

Congress has to step up and support his one voice. They have to call out our military and remind them that they are taking orders from domestic terrorists. They have to be the people that say no when ordered to commit illegal actions.

Let's not let this go by like just another viral clip. This needs to be the announcement, the clarion call, no matter how modest it sounded, no matter how quietly the Major went into custody. Make no mistake this is a serious moment. This is a moment that needs to be known as the point at which it was revealed that the armed forces aren't just a bunch of drones doing what they are told. They have a voice and it must be amplified.

They see the destruction. They have seen the illegal actions of Hegseth and the rest of the illegitimate leaders that lied and side stepped their way through their confirmation hearings.

Our military should be able to stand up and say no to the people who are obviously being ordered to do things that are illegal.

I put the transcript here in hopes that you read it. I think reading the words can help us to retain what he said. I hope we can all burn these words into our collective memory.

We need thousands more to do this, and we need those in Congress that are clear-eyed about what is happening to support those that are calling out those that are breaking the law.

So when you read this, imagine it may be the original statement that set the ball in motion that the military finally said, “No more!”

Thank you, Major Watson. You are a true hero and patriot. Thank you for doing what is right and being brave enough to ask this nation to do the right thing.

Below is Major Watson's statement.

My name is Jason Watson. I'm an active duty major in the United States Air Force. However, who I am is immaterial. In the grand scheme of things, I'm just a nobody.

What matters far more than who I am is what I have to say and the price I'm willing to pay to say it. I, Jason Paul Watson, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. That I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office upon which I'm about to enter. So help me God.

I first swore this oath over 20 years ago upon entering basic cadet training at the United States Air Force Academy in late June of 2005. I've repeated it many times over since then. The oath of office means everything to me. It is foundational to our system of governance in the United States. The oath ensures that officials of our government owe allegiance not to any individual or political party but to our constitution and the democratic republic it represents.

Our our constitution binds us all together as Americans. Like countless veterans before me and military members serving now, I have devoted my life in service to our democratic republic. always doing my best to honor my oath and protect America against foreign threats. But the greatest threat to our democratic republic is not a foreign one. It is us. We the people. Not just the left or just the right or just the center.

All of us together define who we are as Americans. And like it or not, we have all played a part, myself included, in getting ourselves into this mess we are all in. The burden of that culpability, is much heavier for some amongst us than others.

Undeniably, and for those with a lion share of guilt, such as those currently running the executive branch of the government, the bill must come due.

But all of us have a share. For the past 18 months, we the people have allowed the highest levels of the executive branch of the federal government to violate our constitution and their oath to it with impunity.

When the president of the United States orders military action against foreign countries absent an emergency scenario where American interests are under imminent dire threat as was done with Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran, that's an unconstitutional usurppation of Congress's authority and a violation of the war powers clause. These violations resulted in the deaths of 13 service members and injuries of hundreds more.

For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed.

When the president of the United States grants an unelected mega donor sweeping authority to shut down large swaths of our federal government along with unrestricted access to our government databases. That's an unconstitutional circumvention of Congress's advise and consent authority under the appointments clause and Congress's power of the purse under the appropriations clause.

These violations exposed every American's personal sensitive data to leaks and exploitation, illegally terminated tens of thousands of federal civil servants, and crippled support for Americans to Americans for medical care and disaster preparedness.

And by far most tragically resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of the world's most impoverished people with inhumanely abrupt cessation of US aid.

For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed.

When the President of the United States directs the Department of Homeland Security to deny hundreds of people any due process before illegally detaining them and sending them to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses, that's a violation of our fifth and eighth amendment rights.

Most people sent to CECOT never committed any violent crimes in their entire lives, but are being defamed as violent criminals to this day as a pretext for the torture they suffered in El Salvador, paid for with US taxpayer dollars.

For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed. When the president of the United States sponsors violence on the American people engaged in their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest, that's a violation of our First Amendment rights.

Pastors praying for DHS agents violently attacked without provocation.

A legal observer losing an eye after being shot with a non-lethal by an ICE agent.

A woman attempting to follow chaotic and contradictory DHS agent instructions fatally gunned down.

A subdued man that posed no threat fatally shot after having his unbrandished firearm removed.

With statements by highranking cabinet members also violating our Second Amendment rights.

For this, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed. There are innumerable more impeachable offenses that I could cover.

Denying congressional oversight of immigrant detention centers that look increasingly like CECOT.

Suing institutions like media, colleges, and law firms for billions of dollars while abusing the authorities of the executive branch agencies to extort settlements.

Allowing a mega donor to advertise products on the White House front lawn. trading pardons for donations, levying illegal tariffs, weaponizing the Department of Justice against political adversaries while ignoring crimes of supporters and enablers, attempting to reverse birthright citizenship through executive order.

For all of these high crimes and misdemeanors, the president and vice president must be impeached, convicted, and removed. The constitutional impeachment process is our best way pathway to restore fidelity to our constitution. This is why I'm here standing in solidarity with Representative Green.

I'm not here because I'm a Democrat or because I share his policy positions. I'm not a Democrat and know next to nothing about his policies. I am here with him because Representative Green is the only member of Congress that has demonstrated the courage and conviction to invoke Rule 9 and force a vote on articles of impeachment.

If Congress followed his example, we could remove the entire Trump administration. But Congress remains unconvinced of the urgency and necessity for them to honor their oaths. So, we must persuade them with our unrelenting, uncompromising civil resistance.

I am calling on average Americans everywhere to peacefully exercise your First Amendment rights and mass every day until this administration is removed and our democratic republic is restored.

I believe in America. I believe in us. If just a nobody like me can take a stand for our Constitution and our democratic republic, then you can too. I hope you will join me in the defense of our republic. Thank you.

No, thank you, Major! You are a hero!

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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