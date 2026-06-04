Great news came from my local news this morning. The developer has put the carbon-spewing, water-wasting, electricity-consuming monster data center project on hold.

It was proposed at an old heavy industrial site that is already an environmental disaster that is still not cleaned up.

But through the constant badgering of our local politicians. And with the thousands of signatures gathered through change.org, the local government is announcing tonight at their planning board meeting not to proceed.

I don't know if the little petition that I started moved the bar at all, but everywhere I looked, our local residents were ready and willing to give the town board a piece of their mind.

We have a long history of our local areas being exploited for industry, including Love Canal, which is about 20 minutes from where I live. If you want to read about Love Canal, I will attach the wiki at the bottom of the article.

In short, part of the Niagara Falls area is home (yes, it still isn’t fully recovered) to one of the largest environmental disasters to ever occur in our country. Hooker Chemical Company buried their toxic waste and contaminated the local water supply, leaving hundreds of families sick and unable to live in their homes.

I believe that memories like that are definitely reminders of what unregulated industry can do. Data centers have to have some kind of guardrails. Too many people who live near them have already experienced water shortages and health-related issues.

But the good news is that many data center projects across the country have been closed because the people have pushed back. Stories of canceled plans like these give me hope for the future.

Not all politics and decision-making happen in the Oval Office. Local politics is just as important. Holding the people accountable locally is just as important as assuring that the federal government stays in line.

If any of you signed the petition, thank you so much.

Broken Leg Update #3

For the uninitiated, back in March I made the terrible decision to go rollerskating with my children.

I have been unable to do much over the last twelve weeks or so. I broke both my tibia and fibula in multiple places and came home with a rod, plates, and screws to hold it all together.

It has been a long, cabin-fever-filled three months. Lots of sitting and reading and also taking over homeschool duties for my wife during my time away from work.

LOTS of ibuprofen and lots of help from my dear wife have helped me through all of this. My wife has been amazing during this unfortunate situation. She has been incredibly patient and compassionate through all of my moaning and groaning. I really appreciate all of the work she has been doing. In an instant she had to take care of running a household of three wild kids and one couch-ridden husband. I honestly don’t know how she was able to do it. I can finally do some minor chores around the house.

About two weeks ago I was finally able to take my first couple of steps on my new bionic leg. (I felt like a toddler or something.) I can put my full weight on the leg, but there is still a long way to go.

I had my checkup this morning. According to my x-rays, unfortunately it looks like the fusing of the bone is going more slowly than expected.

The doctor said that if there isn't enough regrowth we may have to look into bone grafting in order to complete the process. Unfortunately, that would require another surgery, which could put me in a bit of a financial pickle. My paid leave ends in August, and I am not sure how long the recovery time would be. I'm keeping my fingers crossed and hope that it doesn't come to that but if it happens then it happens.

The moral of the story is this: don't go rollerskating after the age of 40. I am living proof that it does not end well if you do.

Thank you all for your support. This substack community has been an excellent place for me to relay my thoughts. I am so glad you are here.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Wikipedia article: Love Canal

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