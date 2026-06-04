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dB's avatar
dB
4h

Erik, we (your readers) have benefitted from your wise words while you have been on the couch. Would be nice if you could just stay home and write.

dB

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1 reply by Liberaldad
Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
5h

Hang in there my Friend. Praying for EXCELLENT bone growth now!!! We appreciate you and your fantastic writing.

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1 reply by Liberaldad
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