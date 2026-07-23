Live with Liberaldad protest in Tonawanda NY NO DATA CENTERS

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.92Live with Liberaldad protest in Tonawanda NY NO DATA CENTERSA recording from Liberaldad's live videoLiberaldadJul 23, 202692ShareTranscriptGet more from Liberaldad in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksLiberaldads NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsLiberaldadRecent Postsny no war in Iran!Feb 28 • LiberaldadLive with LiberaldadFeb 28 • LiberaldadICE OUT FOR GOOD! BUFFALO NYJan 10 • Liberaldad1/3/25 Western NY Protesting Venezuelan InvasionJan 3 • LiberaldadLive with LiberaldadSep 13, 2025 • LiberaldadKind of Creeped OutJul 25, 2025 • LiberaldadDowntown Buffalo John LewisJul 17, 2025 • Liberaldad