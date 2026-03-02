Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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Elizabeth Van Alstine's avatar
Elizabeth Van Alstine
Mar 2

Thanks for this powerful message

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1 reply by Liberaldad
B. Calbeau's avatar
B. Calbeau
Mar 4

Ok, Erik. I did let Politico know if they had the same link in the article. I called the courthouse and the error has been corrected!

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