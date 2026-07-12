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MUSA💙💙💙USAM's avatar
MUSA💙💙💙USAM
2h

Didn’t have that on my Bingo card!

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Linda Specht's avatar
Linda Specht
2h

I understand exactly how you feel because I feel the same. He was deplorable in so many ways but I never wished him dead. I am relieved, however, that such a hater is no longer influencing our horrible president.

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