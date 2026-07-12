Senator Lindsey Graham, the war hawk from South Carolina, has died from a heart attack. He was 71.

Lindsey Graham showed some really concerning behavior over the past few months. I wrote an article about him recently, titled “We Need to Talk About Lindsey Graham,” back in March.

This person was one of the few that went back to Trump and encouraged him to run again after January 6th, 2021.

He has been under a ton of pressure. He has also been cheerleading war. He has been pushing for more bombing of innocent people. He said these things on live TV. He was pushing to “blow the hell out of Cuba.”

I think one of the biggest reasons that his heart gave out was because he was under a lot of pressure. He was on the verge of losing his Senate seat.

I don't really think karma is a thing, but the man was actively pushing for the deaths of people from other countries. He has had nothing but hate for people that aren’t his particular skin tone.

He wanted people killed. He wanted ICE on the streets. He always supported the most cruel and unhinged policies of the Trump administration.

He wanted mass incarceration. He wanted billions of dollars for ICE.

I think having hate always in your heart may have damaged him both emotionally and physically. Last time I saw him on TV, he appeared to be intoxicated and maybe he was trying to cope with whatever someone like him has had to deal with.

Maybe guilt caught up with him, but one can only speculate. I don't think Senator Graham liked himself very much either, but who am I to say?

Do I think every human life is precious? I do. I think Mr. Graham also had some severe mental illness. But some of the things he has said, especially when it comes to the dignity of human life, were downright deplorable.

He was all about overturning Roe v. Wade, but he certainly didn't care for other people that didn't match his complexion. Those lives, to him, were expendable.

I feel a pang of guilt because I have always been a person that is forgiving. But this man has been partially responsible and/or complacent for the deaths of many, many people. His actions as a senator had consequences.

I find myself struggling with this man dying and not feeling sad about it. He was a cruel person. He was also a very flawed human.

I suppose we all are, but he enabled a tyrant, and he had the know-how regarding the ins and outs of government.

DT could not have possibly had the ability to navigate government operations without Mr. Graham’s help.

He was a big piece of what this government has become.

When it comes down to it, he was all for harming “other” people. That is unacceptable. It is unacceptable, especially when you have such influence over millions of people.

So I am not happy that he is dead, but I am also not particularly upset about it. Does that make me a bad person? I hope not.

Love you guys.

Erik

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