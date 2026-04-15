James Donald Bowman, James David Hamel, James David Vance, JD Vance. JD Pants? JD Can't Dance? JD Likes to Prance? JD Is In A Trance? JD Never Went To France? JD Won't Advance?

So what is your REAL name, James?

In this upside-down dimension we are in, who knows? DT's administration just loves to make up things as they go. Legal or illegal, it doesn't really matter.

Just one question: if the SAVE act gets passed, how are they going to untangle that quagmire? Oh, that's right, he is the VP, so they will let it slide, just like DT seems to think it is okay for him to use mail-in ballots but nobody else. Such a great example.

So this past week or so we got to see his full political instincts on display. Victor Orban needed a boost, so why not send the VP? He is second in command of the best country in the world. Surely, this will put the illiberal democracy over the top.

What’s that? Orban lost in a landslide? Even after JD showed his oratory prowess in Hungary? Say it isn't so. Even when he brought in the big surprise telephone call from the Buffoon-in-Chief?

I am sure he will put in a great showing when he goes to Iran and clears up this big mess in the Middle East. Right? Right?

No? And they left after one day? Geez, I thought JD was going to be the heir apparent when 2028 came around.

You know it’s almost like he doesn’t really have a good grasp on the way politics works. It seems that maybe he is VP because they needed someone to be the fall guy when the results of the Idiot in command came to fruition.

You know what, this past weekend JD Vance had one more chance to pull the administration out of their diplomatic death spiral.

On Sunday night the Moron-in-Chief thought it would be cool to post an AI-generated picture of himself as Jesus Christ to his failing social media platform. Now DT said he thought he was portraying himself as a doctor.

This is what a doctor looks like, right?

How about this? Is this a doctor?

What about this one? Is that Mel Gibson talking to his physician?

I am no expert on traditional uniforms for doctors, but something about the above photos of doctors just doesn’t seem quite right.

Maybe good ol’ JD will help clear it up on FOX. Let’s watch it together.

https://youtu.be/xcwcnb2ckO0?si=Pp0bl9btsLKE1QAy

So sitting there with a shit-eating grin, the newly converted Catholic, JD, thought it would be best to defend his dear leader. He thought it would be best to further debase himself and obfuscate by saying that people just don’t understand DT’s sense of humor.

He then said he wasn’t sure if it was even newsworthy when the pope called out DT for his bad behavior. He said that “the Pope should stick to matters of morality, and the president will take care of foreign policy.”

Here is my question for JD. Do you think there is a certain moral stance that should be taken when a girls’ school in Iran gets bombed by your military? I think Pope Leo should certainly be able to speak on something so cruel. Is that a question of morality? I will help you out; the answer is yes.

JD, you are a clown. You are a doormat. You are a pushover. You are an empty suit. You have no convictions. You have thrown in the towel and allowed the fat guy in the Oval Office to tell you what to do. You are about to release a book about your journey back to faith, yet you bow at the altar of Trump. Your hypocrisy shows up in every interview, every sound bite, every time you speak on family.

You act as though every time DT makes some foul, disgusting remark, it’s a joke. You say and do anything in service of your master, and don’t pretend that it’s the man upstairs. You have a spine made of Play-Doh. Your god-king will tell you to jump, and you pull out a trampoline. Don’t pretend to be a Catholic and then fail to take the obvious stance. The depiction of your god is substituted with DT’s disgusting pumpkin-headed, morally bankrupt piece of garbage he is instead.

That is not a freaking joke! You just don’t have the guts to say when something is wrong because you are afraid of the clown in the orange makeup that lives in the White House.

So JD didn’t pass the test on his third attempt. One could call it a strikeout. There are more examples of his smarmy, holier-than-thou look that he puts on when taking an interview that he knows he is about to lie his ass off about. It’s not hard to tell.

JD Vance (if that really is his name) really made a strong case for making it into my little hall of stupids this past week. That dumb look on his face just sticks in my brain. It’s an easy tell to pick out. If he has a grin, which is almost all of the time, just assume he is about to lie about something.

If JD really wants to redeem himself, he should try to convince the ghouls in the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment on the president now! I promise, if he engages in trying to remove DT from office, I will take him out of the “Stupids” category and raise him slightly to the “Dumbass” section.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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