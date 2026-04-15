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Liberaldad
10h

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Sharon Wright's avatar
Sharon Wright
12h

Every last one of the cretins needs to be removed. Vance is a creature of Peter T. who gave him a boatload of money to dance the oligarch shuffle and like the wind up toy he is, he just keeps moving to the beat….pathetic little empty suit…

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