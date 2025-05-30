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Matthew Coenen's avatar
Matthew Coenen
May 30, 2025

Racism or Bigotry is taught it’s not something we become aware of on Tuesday when the advertiser says we have a sale but only for, fill in the blank. I know poor analogy but you get the point, racism is handed down from one generation to the next. Only we, each of us,one at a time, can break this cycle, learn the truth of our history, realize it’s baked in to our society and take a stand together with other like minded individuals to change the hateful rhetoric we see everyday all around us. Change, like kindness takes effort, hate is easy you just don’t care about others, hate is also unchristian, you can’t love others if you don’t first love yourself. Break the cycle!

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
Jun 1, 2025

There are many ways to interpret “TACO”. My current favorite:

T rump

A spires to

C on-man

O ligarchy

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