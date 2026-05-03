Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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Joanna Crandell's avatar
Joanna Crandell
8h

I support you 100%! Empathy and compassion should not require courage but these are the times we live in.

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1 reply by Liberaldad
Vivien Beere's avatar
Vivien Beere
8h

Yep. Be loud Eric.

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1 reply by Liberaldad
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