This morning I got an anonymous email that threatened me for signing up for the GTFOIce website. They now claim to have my phone number, address etc.

GTFOice is an informational site. It informs you if there is a freaking concentration camp is being built or negotiated to be put in your area. Because as we all know, these “detention facilities” are exactly what they sound like, concentration camps.

They are places to put people that nazis in our government think that those that are “different” should go. If you look different, vote differently, have brown skin or speak a different language, or disagree with their twisted, hateful ideology then you belong in these inhumane torture camps.

I am NOT going to be quiet even though this “anonymous source” claims that they notified a whole bunch of three letter agencies. I have a four letter word for them, fuck off.

So, if for some reason I become very inactive, trust me, it was not by choice. I will be SHOUTING from the rooftops. Everything about this administration is wrong, starting from the top all the down to the scumbags that sent me this godamn email.

Times like these are going to test our resilience especially when millions are joining together to fight back. If they want to take away my rights I am certainly aware of many attorneys that would be happy to take my case.

We have to learn not to be afraid. Trump threatens and makes big gestures but he always TACOs. This also happens with the “little D” energy that his fellow fascists bring to the table.

I have not done anything wrong and I will continue to protest, write letters, boycott, blog, make artwork, and object to their disgusting fascistic ideals.

This should be a country for everyone, not just white, straight, christian men. The beauty of this country should be in our diversity, not this cosplay militaristic bully.

Strutting around like the United States is ordained by God to take over the world is an entirely bullshit concept.

The only reason these people say things like this is because at the end of the day it swings votes there way. They lie to appeal to their base, they don't actually believe it what they are saying. This is done in thr name of greed and it just pulls in a bigger paycheck for these assholes.

Stop spending on Amazon, stop spending at chains, stop spending on unnecessary things unless you buy local. You may spend a bit more but at least it doesn't go to people like Bezos or Musk. Buy local, be a patriot, don't be afraid.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

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