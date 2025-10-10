This a reshare from October. I feel that it applies well in light of todays protest. We know who the enemy is!

I know who you are; you are the unexplained disease that kills children.

I know who you are; you are the hurricane that blows through and leaves a city drowning in its own sewage.

I know who you are; you are that masked man that wears military gear and rips children away from families.

I know who you are; you are that person who believes that the only answer is to shoot your gun into a kindergarten classroom.

I know who you are; you are the one who would rather burn a shipment of food than send it to people that are starving.

I know who you are; you are the one that bankrupts a family due to unaffordable medical bills.

I know who you are; you are the one that forces 80-year-olds to continue to work until they die because he or she cannot afford to retire.

I know who you are; you're the one who sits on the neck of an innocent Black man until he dies.

I know who you are; you are the person that thinks women don't have as much value in society as men.

I know who you are; you are the one that persecutes others for being themselves.

I know who you are; you are that mosquito that carries malaria to an unsuspecting child in Africa that has no access to health services.

I know who you are; you are the person that indoctrinated men so thoroughly that they were convinced that flying an airplane into a building would gain them favor in the afterlife.

I know who you are; you are the neuron that lit up when a pundit convinced someone not to get a covid vaccine.

I know who you are; you are the one that signed off on dumping carcinogenic material into our water supply.

I know who you are; you are the one who said this religion is right and this one is wrong; therefore, you deserve death.

I know who you are; you are the one that convinced thousands of people to assault the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

I know who you are; you are the person that sells children into sex slavery.

I know who you are; you are the one that killed millions based on an ethnic heritage.

I know who you are, and you will continue not to care. You are not an individual; you are an emotion, a feeling, a prejudice, a belief, a thought.

You are the opposite of love. You are a plague on humanity.

You are a malfunctioning genetic sequence that has spread like a cancer to the human mind. Invisible but lethal.

Your distaste for humanity and common decency is pervasive in this world, and it always has been. You have always been here….

Hi friends. I am sorry for the dark post. I was writing through emotion. Sometimes days become more difficult. I find myself able to release this sadness when I write. I thought I would share it.

It is an overwhelming time and on days like these I feel like I get caught in the undertow.

That said, I will not be delivering any new content until next week. Probably monday or tuesday. I am doing one final camping trip with the family before it gets too cold.

Love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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