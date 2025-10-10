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Mary Ann McGee's avatar
Mary Ann McGee
Oct 10

Erik, That you thought that too dark, was only because you feel. It actually was good to see light shined on the other side of this time in our lives. As if to say “we see you” and your evil didn’t go unnoticed. That’s all of the acknowledgment I give it because it isn’t my life. Have a great camp out. There is nothing like the air at this time of year, a campfire and waking up to that first breath of the morning. Enjoy and continue to write when you get back. It will wait….

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Al W's avatar
Al W
Oct 10

Keeping it real. Enjoy your weekend brother. Love is active but does not always require action. ✌🏼🪷

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