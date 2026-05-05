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Terry O’Reilly's avatar
Terry O’Reilly
2h

I’m convinced they put the crazy pills in the water at this point. Wish there was an antidote to make it all stop

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HappyCamper's avatar
HappyCamper
2h

The Emperor STILL has no clothes.

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