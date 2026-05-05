If you have ever watched the movie "Zoolander," you probably know where I am going with this. Zoolander (played by Ben Stiller) is this male supermodel who lives in this bizarre unreality where they spend all of their time doing nothing except exercise and going out for mochachinos and yes, even the occasional gasoline fight while they wait to go to their next photoshoot.

Zoolander is known for his incredible variety of "looks," as in specific facial expressions when he poses for the camera. He even has a name for each one, like Blue Steel, Le Tigre, and Ferrari, that he even has a calendar for. He is also working on his ultimate "look," which he calls Magnum.

Observe the Zoolander Calendar

The villain in the story who goes by the name of Mugatu (Will Ferrell) is a fashion designer. Of course he doesn't care for Zoolander.

He doesn't like him because he is the only one in this alternate universe that realizes that all of Zoolander's “looks” are exactly the same. Everybody is appalled and dumbfounded that Mugatu would dare to accuse him of making these self-plagiarized “looks.”

There are other reasons for Mugatu's villainous behavior, but this one seems to be the biggest driver of his hatred for Zoolander. And this is the example that I am using for this article, so there. (lol)

At the climax of the film, while at a runway fashion event, Mugatu shouts into the crowd of fashionistas that are admiring his vast array of “looks.” He bellows to the audience that “IT FEELS LIKE I AM TAKING CRAZY PILLS!" and “IT’S THE SAME LOOK.”

It makes him so crazy that these nonexistent variations in his repertoire make him nuts. Mugatu can't understand why everyone is so taken with him.

This is how I feel when talking to MAGA supporters. I ask what single thing the regime has done to improve their life, and the response goes something like this.

MAGA Supporter: “…uh…he’s making America great again…”

Me: “What has be actually done except raise gas prices?”

MAGA Supporter: …click…

They will take all of what the liar in charge says and turn it into gospel despite any evidence.

The rhetoric is about things that have never come to fruition and, in many cases, for instance, gas now costs a lot more. The DOGE refund checks are nonexistent. No sign of lowering grocery prices or a 600% reduction in pharmaceuticals does not seem to be appearing on the horizon. I am still waiting on that payment for my last script for amoxicillin. Did anyone get theirs? Maybe it was only the MAGA voters.

I realize that's how cults work, but how does one say that the economy is amazing while paying five dollars a gallon for gas? How much more proof do these people need to understand that their savior is not what he claims to be? That thirty percent that still supports him really makes me sad. That a monster that has nothing but contempt for them is destroying this nation all to enrich himself and his cronies.

I guess it's still Biden's fault despite our economy being labeled the envy of the world after COVID slowed down. When in doubt, blame Biden. Am I right?

So I don’t know about you but I certainly at times “feel like I am taking crazy pills.” How about you?

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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