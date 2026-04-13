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I Have Friends Everywhere's avatar
I Have Friends Everywhere
12hEdited

I have two young daughters, so any time I see another politician accused of sexual assault it triggers my deepest rage as a father. We cannot defend leaders who put themselves anywhere near a position of being accused of this sort of thing. When this happens they need to step down immediately. It’s absolutely unacceptable from a moral standpoint. And such conduct makes them a security risk by opening them up to blackmail. I don’t care what party they belong to.

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4 replies by Liberaldad and others
Sharon Bacon's avatar
Sharon Bacon
12h

Sadly everything you say is true. Having said that, it’s worth remembering that in a democracy we get the Politicians we deserve (whatever their Political leanings are).

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