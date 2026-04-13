“Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws.” — Plato

We are at a tipping point. The Idiot and his cronies are on the ropes. We have everything we need except for a handful of seats that need to be flipped to bring this cult’s abuse of power to a screeching halt.

This thought was driven into my head by the recent allegations of sexual assault brought against Eric Swalwell (D-CA). I am not saying he is guilty, and I am not saying he is innocent. The fact is that if you are going to be a public figure, at least in the Democratic Party, you better clean your own house before being appalled by others that are doing things that are just as repugnant.

I am not some moral authority, but I see this type of behavior all of the time. Politicians on the left and the right, religious or not, family men/women or not. I am not just picking on Swalwell here; he is just the next one up on the list. I also know that he was the front runner to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California. It could be a smear campaign, but the videos and hard evidence that are showing up seem quite damning and seem to be more than just accusations.

I don’t understand why it is so difficult for these people to consider their stupid actions. Is it the power? Is it the illusion of invincibility that they have? Right now we are proving that the bastard in the White House is not safe from accountability. Let’s not allow this to be another distraction despite the fact that accountability must come to any of the people guilty of such behavior.

When one of the most powerful young names in the Democratic Party gets caught up in sexual assault allegations, it gives the other side all the fuel they need to launch a new smear campaign. It really feels like a punch to the gut. We know people like Todd Blanche and Marco Rubio are just licking their chops to turn this into another media circus.

Stuff like this just runs more interference for King Pedo himself. Now the precious time we have when Congress isn’t actually on vacation is going to be taken up by another freaking scandal. I am sure Swalwell’s conduct was gross, and we can’t have it. There is no room for this if congresspeople from the Democratic Party are going to take a hard moral stance against the most abhorrent piece of filth that is walking this Earth.

We cannot forget that the media is currently controlled by right-wing billionaires. They are going to smear and mudsling as much crap as they can at the people on the other side. Remember the burn book that Bondi used during her House Judiciary hearing? This is just more ammo to help them dodge questions.

This is part of the many reasons that we are in this god-awful timeline. Before this happened, I was a fan of Swalwell; I thought he could have been a great voice for the future of our rebuilt and renewed Democratic Party. I don’t know if he is beyond redemption because none of us know all of the facts.

To better improve this nation, there has to be moral clarity and more accountability on both sides. If someone wants to be a public figure, they better believe the skeletons in the closet will eventually come out. Internet privacy and cellphone footage are everywhere, not to mention cameras from buildings are everywhere. Expectation of privacy these days seems next to impossible.

Like I said in the subtitle, I really did not want to write this article, but if we are going to get through this dystopia, sometimes we can’t just be homers. Everyone needs to come to the conclusion that if we don’t clean our own house, then we can’t expect the other side to change their ways either. And since the other party has a bigger microphone, it becomes much more difficult to overcome these scandals.

I really hope you can see my angle here. I will never forgive the current majority for what they have done, because they have not only voted for an extremely sick human being, but they have also violated and betrayed this republic.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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