On September 6th, 1933, Victor Klemperer wrote the following entries in his journal while living in Germany:

“The press worships Hitler like God and the prophets rolled into one.”

The abduction of the press currently has been nothing less than breathtaking here in the United States. Billionaires that have purchased major media platforms in the last 18 months have done so at lightning speed.

Barely a peep from government officials discussing the implications of monopoly. Not one objection from the folks running the Republican Party. The media takeover is almost complete, and anyone that doesn't have access to actual news reporting will no longer have any idea what is really happening.

Most people have already assumed one of the two roles. You are either not being shown the daily hostilities and lawlessness that happens across the country, or you are informed by news sources that aren’t necessarily mainstream media. The billionaires want what is actually happening silenced.

If you sit in your own little media bubble and the news either gives you part of the story or gives you nothing at all about the current events, you’re going to think that the people like myself and the rest of us “lunatic leftists” are being radicals.

The party that is in control wants it this way. It's the whole point; they are doing things that are so outrageous that at first glance it sounds crazy. People don't have a lot of time to go digging, and verifying truth can be time-consuming.

Make no mistake about it, we are at war with the little rectangle that sits in your hand every day. Those that choose to watch what Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Robert Murdoch want you to see are driving the narratives that divide this nation.

These are the real enemies of our country. They really don't care what the Constitution says because they have the POTUS to run cover all day, every day, while they loot people across the world. If the price is right, feel free to donate to that gasbag in the White House. If you get into trouble, I am sure you will be fine if you have the cash to back it up.

On October 9th, 1933, Klemperer wrote:

“I myself am constantly being warned about keeping a diary.”

This short passage really sticks with me. As I sit here writing articles day after day, I get heartfelt comments saying that I probably should be careful about revealing my identity, especially when I have so many negative things to say about the disgusting tsunami of sludge barreling through Washington, DC.

Believe me, I take those warnings seriously. But what I have said in the past still rings true today. I refuse to be silenced!

When my children or grandchildren are asked what I did when our democracy was under attack, I, or those that speak about me, can say that I spoke the truth. I stood up for justice, and I stood up proudly to defend your family and mine.

On the same day Klemperer wrote:

“Scholarship is no longer essential.”

We can see this all the time, right at home. They want to keep us dumb. They want to make sure we remain uneducated.

Linda McMahon has all but destroyed the Department of Education with the blessing of the dumbest president to ever live.

They don't want us to know our history. It's clear as day. They don't want us or our children's children to know that people at one time fought against oppression. And for a little while things even started to improve.

Then billionaires got their way, and Citizens United passed by a corrupted Supreme Court, which simply allowed these oligarchs to buy elections.

It allowed candidates that want nothing but money; it allowed campaigns to flood the airwaves with billions of dollars’ worth of negative press against their opponents.

It allowed bigots and racists to arrest the Supreme Court’s authority. Which further allowed them to usurp the constitution by making up law out of whole cloth to immunize a president.

Or more recently, destroying a foundational law that protects voters of color in the Voting Rights Act (VRA).

November 2nd, 1933:

“What shall we do on November 12th? No one believes that the secrecy of the ballot will be protected, no one believes either in a fair counting of votes; so why be a martyr? On the other hand say yes to this government? It is unbelievably unpleasant.

This quote is an ode to the rhyming of history. Almost one hundred years ago, Victor Klemperer knew that his voting rights were being violated when the autocrat was taking over.

Back then it was done through intimidation and fear, mainly through the threat of physical violence.

Today it's dressed up a little bit and a little bit sneakier. We all know they are trying to intimidate us by saying ICE will be at the polls.

Or an army of “election integrity officials” will be present. We also have tech bros interfering with voting machines, and who knows what Elon Musk is doing with his ketamine-addled mind?

So it is more of the same story with an upgrade. The real question is, what are we going to do about it?

There is a simple answer: show up and vote. If we show up in overwhelming numbers, there is no way they can deny who won the election even in those highly gerrymandered districts.

One more quote from November 14th, 1933:

“93% vote for Hitler! 40 and one half million vote “Yes” 2 million vote “No.”

This is the story that they are trying to erase history with. The claim that the gas bag in chief won the last three elections by a landslide is absolute garbage as we all know.

They want us to feel like there is no point in showing up to vote. They want us scared to exercise our right to vote. They want us to believe their lies.

Let's prove to them that we are not afraid. Let's show them through our indignant fury! They want to rule by fear when they know in their hearts that they are just inadequate little men and women that use their rage at the world to make them feel not so weak.

Let's not let them satisfy their appetite for making everybody miserable like they are. Show up, vote, and protest until these twerps in suits run away like the losers that they prove themselves to be day in and day out.

Let's show them who the REAL patriots are!

Love you guys.

Erik

( Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

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