Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
2h

We seem to have short-term memories unfortunately

Reply
Share
2 replies by Liberaldad and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture