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Sharon Siba's avatar
Sharon Siba
1h

KKKaroline is the perfect name for her. I don't know how anyone can't lie consistently like she does. I thought I couldn't stand Trump's previous blonde bimbo press secretary but KKKaroline is actually worse than she was. I will be the happiest woman in the world when Trump and all his henchmen and women are gone.

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
Joan March's avatar
Joan March
2h

Erik - sad to say she will never read your words and even if she did she would find a way to spin them somehow. She would have to because otherwise her world would come tumbling down. She’s the spokeswoman for a cult leader so she has to keep her blindfold in place.

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