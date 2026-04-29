Hey Kkkaroline, your gaslighting has run out of fuel. Like the Strait of Hormuz, it seems that the gas stopped coming in and you are coasting on fumes. Careful, those fumes might be hard on your pregnancy.

You get up there day after day and extol all the virtues of the dear leader. A couple of days ago you tried to gaslight the whole world about how those evil, deranged Democrats just won't stop with their hateful rhetoric. God forbid we want things like affordable healthcare, good schools, food on our plates, and houses to live in. THAT is some radical, left-lunatic hate speech if I've ever seen it. Am I right?

You claim this is the reason the armed man tried to break into the WHCD. Maybe it’s the fact that there are way more guns than people in this country. Maybe it’s because if someone needs a gun, they can acquire one by going to the local convenience store.

Pardon me Kkkaroline but you seem to be forgetting all of the anger that your master has been spouting for, well, his entire life. He has been a racist bigot since people noticed that he wouldn't rent apartments to Black people.

Or maybe the hateful rhetoric that he spouted off by taking out a full page in the New York Times, saying that all five of these Black men that had been accused of murder should get the death penalty even though they were later exonerated. So if he had the choice, he would have put those five men to death despite their innocence.

So Kkkaroline, save your bullshit for your dwindling cult membership. People are leaving MAGA in droves, and you are desperately trying to cling to power. November is coming fast, and your false narratives are only going to last that long. Congress will exert its power when it’s handed over to the Democrats, and you Kkkaroline will also find yourself in a heap of trouble. Especially while you try to defend that felon along with the Cabinet officials that view themselves as untouchable as they make smarmy and sarcastic remarks when answering questions about the loss of healthcare for millions of people. I'm looking at you, Bessent, Vought, and Johnson.

But let us look at some more current hateful rhetoric, shall we?

Or this?

And just for good measure. I am not sure what kind of rhetoric this is but I am leaning on some kind of psychosis.

So Kkkaroline, I believe this should be enough to show that the harmful rhetoric that you have the nerve to scold WE THE PEOPLE with sure seems a bit hypocritical. It almost seems as if the call is coming from inside the house.

Oh, I know, you’re going to talk over us and say it’s all fake news and everything that appeared on the president’s Truth Social was altered to make your daddy look bad.

Your routine is getting really old, and nobody believes that we are the ones spouting off calls for violence. I dare you to find one legitimate news source that is looking for violence. We all know the play. We knew it the minute the gunman was apprehended.

Every single one of us radical, left lunatics knows that once a story breaks, no matter how little proof you have, it will always be spun to make your opposition look bad.

You did it in Minnesota with Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good. Your gestapo killed both of them in cold blood. They were innocent, and you made them out to be criminals to justify your war on the citizens/immigrants of this country. We know you are talking like this to chill the freedom of speech. Well, this sort of dog and pony show that you try to berate us with is just going to make us louder and more determined to see you and all your butts come November.

You think I shouldn’t be saying these things because I may dare to offend your dear leader. There is a reason for the Bill of Rights, and by God, I am going to practice those freedoms that you think are yours to give and take away.

So Kkkaroline, please take a seat. Your act is older than the idiot that orders you around.

Love you guys.

Erik

Liberaldad

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