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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
4d

Let this be a great day in American history.

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Janet Bergamo's avatar
Janet Bergamo
4d

Would it be possible to paper the oval office with the poster above? Read the sentiment expressed on a tape loop connected to all phone lines and email servers connected to the White House? Gift Trump with a sleep hanging app that reads the words accompanying

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