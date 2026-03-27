Hello All My Friends!
Lets see your signs for tomorrow
I’ll start:
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I’ll start:
Liberaldads Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Let this be a great day in American history.
Would it be possible to paper the oval office with the poster above? Read the sentiment expressed on a tape loop connected to all phone lines and email servers connected to the White House? Gift Trump with a sleep hanging app that reads the words accompanying