Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy C Johnson's avatar
Wendy C Johnson
Mar 16

The only thing I still wonder about is how many knew who he was, he didn't keep it a secret, and said yes- that's the guy for me. Thank you.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Liberaldad and others
Notes from the Backrow's avatar
Notes from the Backrow
Mar 16

It’s less alarming that he’s the leader of the free world and more that so many EVERYWHERE view this kind of behaviour positively. I don’t blame people if they’re sick and tired of moralising and being policed but man.

Reply
Share
9 replies
75 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture