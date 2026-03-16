Growing up, my parents taught me to be empathetic and polite. I still hold doors for people. I wait until everybody has been seated before I start eating dinner. Heck, I even set the table according to basic etiquette standards.

I don't know if this is just a learned behavior, but I continue to practice it. Is it out of habit, or are these things in our DNA? I would assume that a discussion could be had about nature vs. nurture.

When it comes down to brass tacks, these small acts are simply used as small ways of showing respect. I am not talking about being some Victorian Age snooty person. I believe it's more of a tiny message of honoring those around you.

I think it's another way of saying that “I care about your comfort.”

I feel that kind of behavior is missing today. Cellphones are constantly drawing our attention away from what's actually right in front of us. I know, it's a little ironic since I am currently typing this on my cell phone. Don't judge me… I see that face you're making …Don’t roll your eyes at me, lol.

I promise I will get to the point now. DT hasn't got the first clue about any of these things.

He doesn't care who he disrespects. He doesn't care who he hurts. He doesn't even have the slightest concept of honor.

He is a miracle of bad behavior. He hates everyone. He never forgives. He never lets go of a grudge. He has bad manners. He speaks of women like they are objects. And he couldn't care less.

He is sending at least 2500 Marines into a shooting gallery in the Strait of Hormuz. He doesn't give a shit how many die. He knows it's a death trap.

He didn't even blink when they brought back the first six soldiers that perished after the initial strike on Iran. He didn't even bother to remove his hat during the burial ceremony.

He had no reaction to the 9/11 attacks. His only comment was that he would now have the tallest skyscraper in New York City.

The mass deportations and point-blank murders of Ms. Good and Mr. Pretti haven't even made a blip on his radar.

Family separation policies that he allowed pulled many children away from their parents. Many children have not seen their parents since.

His attitude on climate change is abhorrent. He doesn't believe its real; even if he didn't, it wouldn't matter. If he got paid, he’d pour sludge into every freshwater oasis in the world.

These are all incredibly cruel things. The inability for someone to have no reaction whatsoever is why I believe evil exists in this world. These things that he does are not the behavior of a human being that deserves to run an entire country.

The absolute squalor of narcissism and ego self-protection is worse than anyone I have ever seen. He is worse than some of the most diabolical movie villains.

So as he continues to do horrible, awful, disgusting things, I refuse to be surprised by it. It doesn't mean I'm not outraged or numb. I will continue to be as outspoken and pissed off as ever.

But rather than be surprised, I am going to look at it as further verification and ironclad proof that this man is the lowest, most evil scumbag that has ever walked the streets of Washington, DC.

It confirms he has no one’s interest in mind except his own. He has no one that actually likes him. It’s just further confirmation that he only desires power and it doesn't matter at all how he gets there.

He will bomb a thousand countries if it keeps him out of jail. He will do everything within his power to keep that from happening. I think (I myself am very much included) that we way overanalyze this simple, befuddled, frail, fart bag more than he deserves.

At times I need to rant…but I still love you guys. Be there 3/28. Let's show them what democracy looks like!

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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