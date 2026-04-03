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It's not quite sadness It's not quite madness But still I question, Why do I have this? Grey days are here Not quite sun Not quite rain But existential dread still Fills my veins The grey sits in my mind What did I do? Have I been unkind? At times I wish I could press rewind The grey drags me down Is it lack of sun? Is it too much rain? Who or what is it that takes the blame? Is it my DNA? Was it that I lost my way? Is it nature versus nurture? Who can ever tell the future? All of these questions feel like a plague When I attempt to answer, every conclusion feels vague My desire to provide makes want to push everything aside At times I want so much more, instead of working in an office like a corporate whore This is when the grey consumes me and I see no way out I want to be a good husband, a good father but the grey just won't let me be happy and it makes me want to shout! I want the best for my wife and kids, I want to be the hero, I want to guide them through their journey Yet this fucking grey refuses to release me! Erik (Liberaldad)