Grey Days
When winter feels like it just won't let go
It's not quite sadness It's not quite madness But still I question, Why do I have this? Grey days are here Not quite sun Not quite rain But existential dread still Fills my veins The grey sits in my mind What did I do? Have I been unkind? At times I wish I could press rewind The grey drags me down Is it lack of sun? Is it too much rain? Who or what is it that takes the blame? Is it my DNA? Was it that I lost my way? Is it nature versus nurture? Who can ever tell the future? All of these questions feel like a plague When I attempt to answer, every conclusion feels vague My desire to provide makes want to push everything aside At times I want so much more, instead of working in an office like a corporate whore This is when the grey consumes me and I see no way out I want to be a good husband, a good father but the grey just won't let me be happy and it makes me want to shout! I want the best for my wife and kids, I want to be the hero, I want to guide them through their journey Yet this fucking grey refuses to release me! Erik (Liberaldad)
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I know that grey all too well… it can be all-consuming in a way that’s hard to explain to anyone who hasn’t felt it.
Just don’t be hard on yourself. Give yourself the same grace you’d give a good friend if they came to you feeling like this. You wouldn’t expect them to be at 100%, so don’t expect that from yourself either. Some days, all we have is 5%… or less. And honestly? That still counts.
And the fact that you care so deeply about being a good husband and father… that says more about you than anything else.
That corporate grind can really wear a person down. It can make life feel small, repetitive… like you’re stuck in a bowl, going in circles. You’re not wrong for feeling the weight of that.
But your writing? That’s not grey. There’s something alive in it. And I really do hope it takes off for you because you deserve more than just surviving your days. I’m putting that energy out there for you, Erik.
And hey… if you ever need someone to talk to, I’m here. Truly. 🫶🏽🖤🫂
Lack of sun certainly affects mood. Just do your best every day to make the best choices and be and do the best you can. From the love of your family that shows through in your writing I’d say you are a pretty good guy.