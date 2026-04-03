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Laura B Writing in the Shadows's avatar
Laura B Writing in the Shadows
3dEdited

I know that grey all too well… it can be all-consuming in a way that’s hard to explain to anyone who hasn’t felt it.

Just don’t be hard on yourself. Give yourself the same grace you’d give a good friend if they came to you feeling like this. You wouldn’t expect them to be at 100%, so don’t expect that from yourself either. Some days, all we have is 5%… or less. And honestly? That still counts.

And the fact that you care so deeply about being a good husband and father… that says more about you than anything else.

That corporate grind can really wear a person down. It can make life feel small, repetitive… like you’re stuck in a bowl, going in circles. You’re not wrong for feeling the weight of that.

But your writing? That’s not grey. There’s something alive in it. And I really do hope it takes off for you because you deserve more than just surviving your days. I’m putting that energy out there for you, Erik.

And hey… if you ever need someone to talk to, I’m here. Truly. 🫶🏽🖤🫂

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
Joan March's avatar
Joan March
3d

Lack of sun certainly affects mood. Just do your best every day to make the best choices and be and do the best you can. From the love of your family that shows through in your writing I’d say you are a pretty good guy.

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