UPDATE 3/19/26: This was an article I wrote on March 22nd of last year. It remains relevant today, and I thought I would share it again. It was interesting to compare the article to the present and how far we have come. Last time it was viewed only 79 times, but I reread it and fixed a couple of typos. I am still proud of it, and I would be thrilled if you were to give it a read. Thanks: LD

According to the dictionary, the definition of fear is

“An unpleasant emotion caused by the belief that someone or something is dangerous, likely to cause pain, or a threat.”

I wish I could believe that the above definition is enough to describe what fear is all about. The feeling of fear is generated by the amygdala, which is a part of the brain. It causes the release of the hormones cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones make your blood pressure increase. They make you start to sweat. Blood flows away from your heart and into your limbs and gets itself ready to fight or run away.

Fear is a powerful emotion, and in some circles it is said to be the most powerful emotion of all. We have known this fear response since we were cavemen running away from tigers in the wild.

This response is not something that we can completely control. That said, we can calm our response. We have ways, such as meditation, medication, breathing exercises, and mindfulness, to counteract this feeling.

The people who currently hold the power in the United States know how to weaponize this response and put you and me back on our heels.

Even massive law firms are capitulating based on the threat of the federal government. Our Democratic leaders, like Chuck Schumer, are fearful of what might happen if they were to push back on the current regime.

Unusual responses on Capitol Hill have been appearing since the new President was elected. Some Democrats voted in favor of some of the most damaging legislation that has ever been put forth to appease the party in power. The Democrats at the Capitol have been unnervingly silent.

This is following a game plan from the start, which is based on the disgusting playbook called Project 2025. This was put out by the Heritage Foundation, which by now is a billionaire (tax-free) think tank focused on killing our democracy.

We are seeing Project 2025 in action, and it is generating a fearful response as it should. If our leadership is too fearful to stand up to these kleptomaniacs, then the fear is passed on to us, the people.

Many of us are using this fear response, not to run, but to fight. The leadership is running away in Congress, but we are fighting, mind you, not in the violent sense but in the form of peaceful protest. We are showing and will continue to show these people that there is a refusal to roll over. We will not give in to these people who think they can own the world.

Friends, please take heart. Something is happening in this country that has not happened, maybe ever in its almost 250-year history. This fight is going to be years-long, but it is a battle that I am willing to be a part of. We all deserve the rights that are laid out in the Constitution, including anyone who is of a different race, gender, religion, or lack thereof, sexual orientation, or otherwise. Everybody has the right to be who they are and to be helped by our government when they are in need. Our government is built on the premise that it is FOR THE PEOPLE. All of us should be able to live in peace without fear or favor.

You can be afraid that our country is in turmoil. But we cannot be afraid to stand strong in the face of this wannabe dictatorship. Dictators are bullies; when you stand up to them, they back down. This is where our leadership is failing. They are too afraid to stand up to the threat of these spoiled brats who inherited all of their money and have never been told the word NO! WELL, I AM HERE TO SAY NO!

So for those who are afraid, use that fear to push you into action. Fight back. Don't be the individual or the congressman known as the coward who was too scared to stand up for what is right. WE are on the right side of history. This is our battle to lose if we are too fearful to get involved. Don't forget that there are way more of us than there are of them.

Love you all,

Erik