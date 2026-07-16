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Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
10hEdited

Oh wow, I did not know Blanches’ child was present yesterday! I think his involvement with people that abused children makes him a danger to his own children!

He will be confirmed, thats what the consensus is, and I can see that happening. Corey Booker got him to squirm the most, and he believes he will be confirmed. This hearing was just a show, with the outcome already a done deal. The fight is not over though, and perseverance must be strong. We need to hit back, even at the “11th” hour! Thats my opinion. Please, we cannot give up!💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙🫶America!

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4 replies by Liberaldad and others
EBrian's avatar
EBrian
7h

If I had the tiniest bit of faith in even one Republican to do the moral, just, ethical and intelligent thing, then I might have hope a repugnant human like Blanche would not get confirmed. Unfortunately, I have seen or read nothing to give me any such faith.

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1 reply by Liberaldad
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