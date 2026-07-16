Todd Blanche, who confessed his undying love for the president on FOX fake news, had a hearing today to convince the Senate that he is the right man for the job as attorney general of the United States. He actually said that he would say “he loves him” if he were to leave the DOJ. He said this on national television, which, in my humble opinion, disqualifies him to become a neutral voice when it comes to being the head of the DOJ.

I don’t know if this putz missed his ethics classes when he was going to college, but this man has no spine whatsoever. He twisted and turned and jumped through hoops yesterday so as not to insult his love in the Oval Office. He, just like his predecessor Pam Bondi, is cut from the same cloth. They danced around the question; they answered in a condescending fashion so as to give the appearance that what the senators were asking was a joke. Or perhaps they implied that people should already know the answers.

Todd Blanche started by answering questions from Dick Durbin (Sen. Ill.), who started off the discussion. He laid out the facts about the January 6th slush fund as well as the addendum to stop investigating the Trump family’s monstrous tax evasion. Slush Fund Link , Frozen but not dead link

Despite Todd Blanche’s claims that this action is dead, it still sits on the DOJ website. Despite a judge ruling that this was a blatant attempt to undermine the court and Blanche being referred for disciplinary action in New York.

And that is just the beginning; Blanche had Liz Oyer (lead pardon attorney) fired for refusing to recommend that Mel Gibson get his gun rights restored after he beat up his girlfriend in front of their infant child. Gibson received a domestic violence conviction. But since Gibson is a friend of DT’s, Blanche felt it necessary to fire Oyer and find someone else who was willing to take an ethics vacation.

He fired career professionals because they happened to be involved in the investigations of DT while employed under the Biden administration. Ethics, man, I think they waved bye-bye to Mr. Blanche long ago.

He has never met with any of the Epstein survivors. His excuse was that he is not authorized to do that, yet no one from the FBI has talked to these victims who deserve justice. Make that make sense.

He says that he would meet with ethics lawyers in a previous discussion with Senator Durbin about how Blanche was previously DT’s attorney. Before DT started his second term, Blanche was paid 10 million dollars to defend him. But instead, Blanche had the ethics department gutted, and no such ethical advisory ever occurred, to no one’s surprise.

After this, Dick Durbin mentioned that Blanche dismantled the cryptocurrency investigation division despite the president and Blanche himself making money from these crypto ventures. One would think that they are trying to cover their tracks. Almost like a protection racket.

Mr. Blanche has also failed to respond to Mr. Durbin’s request to supply reasoning for the Qatari jet that DT wants to call the new Air Force One. How is that not considered a corrupt action? All the while we, the taxpayers, foot the bill to retrofit the aircraft for a cool 400 million dollars. By the way, it is still not up to standard.

That was just one senator. There is going to be more discussion today with the Senate. I seriously have no idea how this scumbag could get the votes to confirm him. He is corrupt as they come.

He does not serve anyone except for his orange master. Nothing he has said so far says to me that he will change. His loyalty sits with one person. He has no loyalty to the people of this country. He is supposed to be a voice of reason as the AG. Instead, he just furthers this fascistic agenda.

He shows no remorse for what he is doing. He brought his own little daughter to the hearing. She appeared to be a toddler, and what a pathetic excuse of a father he must be. He took his kid to a hearing where he proceeded to lie under oath to the people that represent us. In essence, during the hearing, he lied directly to you, me, his child, and everyone else in the United States.

As a father, I’ve watched my three kids go through the early phases of childhood three separate times. The direct influence from watching my father, especially at the age his kid appeared to be, will be a core memory for her. His lies, his disingenuous attitude, and his failure to give direct answers will be remembered.

This is the example that this girl will remember. She will use this as her reference when she argues or has a discussion with authority. She will remember his evasiveness and his dodges.

Way to fight for truth, justice, and the American way. Way to set an example for future generations, Mr. Blanche; you will be remembered as one of the worst of us. Hopefully there will be enough senators that have the moral strength to vote against this broken, repugnant excuse for an attorney.

Love you guys.

Erik





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