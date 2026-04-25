Senator Thom Tillis took a stand against his own party (Republicans), refusing to confirm Kevin Warsh as the new Federal Reserve chair after Jerome Powell leaves on May 15th. The reason for this being that Jerome Powell, the current Federal Reserve chair, is being investigated for cost overruns for renovations of the central bank’s headquarters.

Tillis believes that the investigation into Powell is uncalled for and has demanded that the probe be dropped before he would be willing to confirm Warsh. Even though Tillis has shown favor toward the nominee, Tillis has continued to hold firm due to the unfounded allegation against Powell. I am not trying to lionize Tillis because he is still very much with MAGA, but he has dared to speak out against the dear leader.

Yesterday, 4/24/26, the DOJ announced that it would drop the probe into Mr. Powell. However, Karoline Leavitt has announced that the investigation will continue its pursuit into the cost overruns, not necessarily against Powell, which is fine if the facts are actually legit. It is highly likely since Powell actually opened an investigation into this very issue.

Jeanine Pirro, the deputy AG, also announced that she reserved the right to continue to pick up the investigation as well if evidence were to lead towards the current Fed Chair.

If this isn’t a sham on top of a sham, I have a bridge to sell to you. Powell is in the hot seat despite what these puppets of DT say. The moment DT gets what he wants, we all should know by now what will happen.

I could almost guarantee as soon as Warsh gets the “yea” vote from Tillis, the wheels will be back in motion, and the investigation will continue into Powell. When and at what point has the current administration been honest about anything? Lower gas prices, lower grocery costs, and lower medical bills all come to mind.

DT has a gripe with Powell because months ago he contradicted DT during a live interview. Powell wasn’t wrong but dared to say something honest that might make the big fat idiot look bad. I don’t know about you, but he makes enough of a fool of himself all on his own; he sure doesn’t need any help.

For the buffoon, if he feels slighted in any way, he will not forget it. He is the most spiteful person that has ever been in the White House. If I were Tillis, I would lawyer up as well. Tillis is planning to retire after his current term, which, in my opinion, further exposes him to vindictive persecution.

DT has no qualms with litigation; he and his businesses have been involved in more than 4000 lawsuits. And now with the federal government behind him, I am sure it wouldn’t even be a second thought to sue both Powell and Tillis.

Hopefully Tillis sees through this sham. Vindictive prosecution should be DT’s alias. The man sees nothing through a clear lens. He sees everything as if he were the one that had been wronged.

Vengeance, hate, spite, anger, and fear are his emotional drivers. With dementia heaped on top of his already paranoid mind, it makes him that much more dangerous. Let us not forget that he has the worst approval rating of any president in US history. The likelihood of this cornered animal lashing out is almost guaranteed.

From what I have observed over the last ten years, the consistent diminishing of his mental capabilities tells me that he sees persecution that isn’t there. It will continue to get worse as his condition deteriorates.

November cannot come fast enough. We need to see him become a lame duck as soon as possible. There is the possibility of the House losing the majority with just a couple Republican exits. Maybe he can become a lame duck before the midterms, which would just be fantastic. I won’t hold my breath, but November feels like it might as well be ten years.

In previous articles, I mentioned that this year will be the most scary, exciting time of our lives. That has certainly come to fruition. I hate that people have been harmed and continue to be hurt by these evil people. I also know that these days will never be forgotten. The Republicans are losing. Voter turnouts against MAGA continue to be overwhelmingly against what this vile regime is doing. I don’t see any sign of that momentum slowing.

We are by far the majority. The ones that remain faithful to MAGA are either too scared to admit that they let a monster into the White House or they are so deep into the cult that there is no point in trying to convince them. Luckily, by the approval ratings alone, we can see that this administration is falling apart.

For me, I am enjoying every moment that DT’s sycophants whine and complain about how mean it is that now 7 out of 10 people think leadership in this country sucks. Keep crying, MAGA; the end is near. Stay tuned.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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