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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
19hEdited

I have my fingers crossed, I am sure like many others, that Trump is defanged in the November elections. Meantime he is going to do his best to rig results wherever he can to save his skin. It’s going to be a long 7 months.

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
19h

I Really Don’t Want Powell To Leave, I Understand Why Though !! The Idiot In Chief Is Enough To Make Anyone Hurl & Want To Leave !!!!

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