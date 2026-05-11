This buffoon. This walking orange corpse. This broken little cheeto. This miserable loser who turns everything he touches into crap. This pedophile with a tiny mushroom for manhood is forever grieved because he is inferior in every way to everyone except for his need to commit evil. This shapeless pile of vomit squawks into a microphone every day because it's the only thing that makes him feel powerful. This loser who sits on his Oval Office throne doesn't know the first thing about the constitution, nor does he have the ability to stay awake during cabinet meetings because he is busy making disgusting memes of himself as a deity at 2:00 in the morning. This moron thinks little Suzie normally gets 32 Barbies for Christmas but now only gets 2 because we are in an economic spiral of his own making. This idiot who thinks you should inject bleach into your body to cure COVID and/or take horse deworming medicine. This jerk who thinks starting wars is cool because he likes to see stuff blow up, resulting in school children getting slaughtered. This psychopath believes he is capable of being an astronaut because his uncle worked for MIT or something. This blob thinks he is physically capable of surviving a trip to the moon in his morbidly obese husk of a human skin suit that he wears. Did I mention that he sucks?

Does Trump’s office want to call me a terrorist for the words I speak here? Yes, but the only reason why is because I call out their garbage. Because I resist fascism and practice my First Amendment rights does not make me lawless. I have got at least 70 percent of the voting public that agrees with me. Are you going to arrest 70 percent of the population?

I am typing this on Mother's Day, and the only thing I can think of is these unfair laws that are being levied against women. Forcing a potential mother to carry to term, even if she was raped, or having to carry to the last possible moment when it comes to a miscarriage.

They are taking away women's voting rights if they can't afford a passport or prove that their last name changed from marriage.

All of these things I mentioned (and there are plenty more), and these idiots want to worship him. This includes pastors who just recently blessed a golden statue of this cow. People that claim to preach the Bible have literally formed a golden idol in the shape of their god, not the god from the Bible, but the pile of sludge that oozes his way around Mar-a-Lago.

This is on the back of some MAGA pastor claiming that the fat fart factory knows more about the word of God than the pope. And he was serious. Are you kidding? And no one calls him out for this behavior? Not one cabinet member says anything. He could take these cabinet members’ spouses to Epstein Island, and Howard Lutnick and his billionaire pals would ask him to do it again.

This rapist makes fun of disabled reporters and calls women stupid, or piggy, or nasty. While most of the spineless press wouldn't dare come to the aid of their colleague. So they just sit there and take it.

The man has no respect for anyone except for people like Netanyahu, Putin, and Orban. He likes them because they have had power or still have power that he will never have.

Some people have mentioned that I have been angry in recent posts, and that's true. I think this is a time for righteous anger. We are justified in feeling hurt. They are robbing us of OUR money, OUR homes, and OUR voting rights. These slaves of Trump smirk during their judiciary hearings and budget hearings with the look that says they know that we know. They sit there with the look that says, "Yes, we are robbing you blind. What are you going to do about it?”

So yes, I am damn angry! Nobody should find this mutation of our government acceptable. This will not stand. This is OUR country! Let's act like it and take it back!

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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