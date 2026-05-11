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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
6h

Trump’s idolatrous cult are erecting “graven images” which is the 2nd “thou shall not” commandment in the Bible. Trump is an ignorant, malignant narcissist who violates all of the 7 deadly sins. His followers believe in an antichrist and blaspheme the religion. They are fake christians.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
6h

It's evil..blasphemous..satanic...demonic...all of that..on every level.

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