Thom Tillis, in his grandstanding over the last couple of days, has been acting in bad faith. He spoke of political physics and used how each side has upped the rhetoric in each administration since Obama. He spoke of how each side has become more and more retributive each time the political power changes hands.

He sat there during the AG’s hearing, scolding each side about how bad they had been and how childishly they were acting. Well, Mr. Tillis may need to reexamine his take. He demanded during the hearing that Mr. Blanche meet with the Epstein survivors. That no AG has actually been willing to speak with these women since the complaints have come out.

He said that he is “trying to get to yes” when referring to the confirmation of Todd Blanche as AG of the United States. He refused to put forth any vote until this happened.

And lo and behold, the AG just yesterday met with the Epstein survivors. Mr. Tillis then went on to Twitter and said, “I commend Todd Blanche for doing what his predecessors over the last two decades never did: meet with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes. I appreciate his willingness to directly engage and listen to them.”

That’s great, Thom; kudos to Mr. Blanche for gathering these victims and being in the same room as them. Maybe you should have said that there should be a productive conversation with the AG, perhaps? Are you going to say that since he met with them, that now qualifies him to become the attorney general?

Let’s see what the response was from the survivors, shall we?



One victim, Dani Bensky, said after the meeting, saying Blanche appeared to treat it as “a mere ‘check-the-box’ exercise intended to secure votes for his confirmation.”

“He danced around his wording, repeatedly interrupted us and could not commit to anything that would demonstrate good faith or begin to restore trust,” she said in an emailed statement. She said Blanche offered “no credible plan to investigate and pursue accountability” beyond Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

Prior to this, many of the survivors made multiple attempts to get anything from the deputy and never heard a thing. Now that Mr. Tillis “demanded” that Blanche meet with the survivors, I guess there is no further reason to say no.

The highest law enforcement official in the United States had to clear that bar in order to be confirmed? Give me a freaking break. He was always going to vote for Blanche, but Tillis had to make himself feel better, so he could now say yes regardless of the horrors done to these poor women.

No promise to pursue the millions of documents that show his dear leader mentioned in the files. No desire for justice to be done. No question regarding the law of the land and whether or not it is being followed. Nah, okay, everyone gather in the room, and Mr. Blanche will evade questions and refuse to answer in any substantive way that shows any good faith to help these brave women.

These women have not only been abused by Epstein and other powerful men and women, but they have been consistently abused by the justice system in this country. They have been abused by the FBI for no follow-up. They have been used as political pawns to gain leverage, and still these women have not had a whiff of justice.

The accountability now lands in Todd Blanche’s refusal to help these women. His willingness to let them suffer at the altar of his orange god is just appalling. Tillis now gets to enjoy the role of co-conspirator in this situation. In some ways it is even worse because he pretends to take the high ground, but he just needed to give the appearance of good faith. It makes him that much more insidious.

It was just another stunt to confirm the slimeball that wants to run the DOJ. No mention from Mr. Tillis regarding the thousands of individuals fired due to failed loyalty to the “president.” No moral stance against any wrongdoing in our government.

Shame on you, Thom Tillis. You really could have made the right choice but instead felt that your own self-interest was really your motivation.

Love you guys.

Erik

PBS Source





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