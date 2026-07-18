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SpudLink's avatar
SpudLink
21hEdited

Todd Blanche having an honest conversation with Epstein survivors is a cruel joke. His answers to the survivors questions we're about as genuine as how all of MAGA answers the question: Who won the 2020 election?

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6 replies by Liberaldad and others
Janet Sanderson's avatar
Janet Sanderson
20hEdited

However Tillis decides to vote, will be remembered as one of his final decisions in Congress. I hope he doesn’t want to be remembered as helping sink this country to its doomsday. I don’t know how he could sit there and hear Dani’s story and be stone cold. When you have oligarchs in the White House, you really wonder what inspires this republican congress. I really don’t see so far, they are putting the country or the people they serve as their number one priority. If he votes yes, my instinct will tell me he has accepted his parting “gift” from congress, and the gift is from the regime. I hope he does the right thing but…

My opinion.💙🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💙

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