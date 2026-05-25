Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Nadas's avatar
Paul Nadas
2h

FYI: in this morning’s NY Times there is an article about Pope Leo’s 42,000 word ‘Encyclical’ on the dangers of AI, focusing particularly on environmental degradation and the hazards AI and data centers pose for the future of children like your own. Interestingly, in 1891 another Pope Leo issued an Encyclical citing the hazards of the Industrial Revolution in its role of sidelining millions of workers in pursuit of profit. You could check out the proposed data center in Utah. These monstrosities are moving forward without proper planning and involvement of civil discourse, or involvement of free and unfettered examination of the real costs vs alleged benefits. In many cases the concerns of local, county, and states appear to be pushed aside by a federal push to build these behemoths no matter what. Your daughter is absolutely justified to feel alarmed.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Liberaldad and others
Toni Shanti's avatar
Toni Shanti
2h

There comes a time when we must accept we are responsible for mitigating the damage that is being thrust upon us. How? In this case, solar panels. They will at least make electricity affordable and protect us from the grid collapsing, which very well could happen.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 ErikSvensson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture