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🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈's avatar
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈
2d

To the Ludicrous Lunatic, the Oaf in the Oaful Orifice and his farce of an ass•ministration and Goon Squads and to his buttlicker followers.

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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
3d

Nice

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