Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I realize this is a departure from my normal subject matter. I know that you guys have come to expect my political commentary. Don't worry I will be back at it in the next one. So here you go. Meet the Click-Clack man Born of privilege and the suburban sun. Wakes up about 8:30 to go out for his AM run. Click-Clack, Click-Clack He turns and looks, sees nothing of concern. As he runs 'round the bend with grace and nothing on his mind, as his leg muscles burn. Click-Clack, Click-Clack It's clearer now yet he still does not discern the trouble, His jogging pace stays steady as he jumps over a quickly approaching puddle. Not a care in the world but something sits at the edge of his consciousness, like a sickness. Am I ill, or is it just a passing sniffle? Click-Clack, Click-Clack "Hello? Is someone there?" He runs up his driveway, the noise gets louder as he grabs for his door key. Quickly jamming the the jagged metal into the dead bolt, the rising panic beginning to break through and take hold. Relief strikes as he enters the quiet mudroom of the house. No rattle, no click, no clack just he in his abode and his fat black cat. Lights pop on as he grabs breakfast before catching the work shuttle. Does he have time, shouldn't be trouble. CLICK-CLACK, CLICK-CLACK "STOP, STOP IT" His eyes wide, fear strikes anew, the adrenaline spikes his fears renew. Terror reveals its essence, what is that noise, that click, that clack. That mundane sound like dress shoes on pavement, his muscles tense, no slack. It was like his ear was right next to the wheels on a train track. There is no source of the sound, our railroad defunct since our city lost its train inbound. Click-Clack, CLICK-CLACK He's a reasonable guy, he doesn’t do drugs, he doesn’t mess around He's in shape and keeps feet on the ground. The day seems so surreal, since the click clack began the thought of work has since lost its appeal. Click-Clack, Click-Clack He suddenly sees a burst of light and now the panic has been reignited. "What's happening?" He coughs, his world blurs, the absolute terror has enveloped him in this world. The light the sound the textures, all unfamiliar. Once again Click-Clack, Click-Clack He starts to rise back to consciousness. Click-Clack, Click-Clack His eyes begin to focus, the light is interpreted as objects. The room a sterile white, the fear he felt begins to take flight. Click-Clack, Click-Clack He looks left, he looks right, and there, a ventilator, Click-Clack, Click-Clack Click-Clack, Click-Clack Click-Clack Click...

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Thank you for reading, my friends. I thought I would take a little detour outside of the day to day political insanity.

If you liked it, thanks!

If you hated it that's okay. Please forgive me lol 😆

Either way, I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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