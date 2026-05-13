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Just Another Jim's avatar
Just Another Jim
6h

Woof, this piece actually scared me Erik. I will be 69 in a couple weeks and it seems those ‘Silent Killer’ ads follow me everywhere I go now. To make matters worse I had a mishap a month ago where I broke 2 ribs and bruised everything on the left side of my body. Now every little pain is an alarm bell and my dreams are filled with half-finished stories of ‘what’s REALLY causing that ache’. I’m not one to lament or regret aging but I will say, life used to be so much easier 🤣

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James (HVR)'s avatar
James (HVR)
2h

My Achilles. Twice. I feel you. I wonder if the psychological and emotional damage. Stress and anxiety going forward.

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