Once again they gathered around him. Sitting hunched and bleary-eyed, squinting, trying to see clearly.

Startling, he awakes and attempts to remember what the conversation was about. His droopy face begins to become animated once again. He says something neutral that sounds relevant to the conversation.

Luckily they didn't have to clear out the room this time. As he slumbered, the mixed scent of raw sewage, hot garbage, and baby diaper didn't invade like a fog from the “president’s” desk. Thank goodness, no emergency clearout.

They stood there praising all of the wonderful accomplishments that the “president” has done since being reelected for his second term.

This time it was the whackos from the Religious Liberty Commission, formed about six months after DT took office again in May of 2025.

I would like to offer an opinion to start just based on the name. “Religious” is a bit of a misleading name. It is not a “religious” commission; it is a mutated form of the Christian religion that these people represent. If it were religious, it would be assumed that they are protecting the religious liberty of all faiths, not just one. That said, we all know the White House visitors are a sampling of the bastardized version of Christianity that they have molded to fit their needs.

The “Christianity” that they claim to follow is a misrepresentation of that particular faith. They claim to follow what the Bible says, yet they ignore pretty much the entirety of Jesus's Sermon on the Mount. Essentially the foundation of what it means to be Christian.

The Sermon on the Mount speaks on how “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth" (Matthew 5:5).

DT has assaulted women and children. (the meek)

"Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy" (Matthew 5:7).

DT shows no mercy, he shows no regard for the people that he has sent to detention centers and the man is an unrepentant racist, yet these people praise him like the second arrival of Christ. Of course we all know it is to gain favor with the octogenarian.

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God" (Matthew 5:9).

DT has started more conflicts in this first year and a half than any president have started in a four-year term.

There is nothing that our “president” and his cabinet represent from any of these messages that were delivered by Jesus. Yet Dan Patrick and Paula White of this religious commission state that their president is so representative of their faith. As if he were some prophet from on high. In reality, he is not remotely related to anything when it comes to religion unless you count stacks of cash as an altar.

The commission has proposed that at least in Texas all students will be forced to read the Bible as part of their curriculum. Nothing like forcing people to read a religious text that may or may not be a part of somebody's faith or lack thereof.

I don’t think that this religious commission will require the Quran to be read or the I Ching or the Tao Te Ching, or what about Dudeism?

There are 42,000 different religions, but these people claim to be the ones who are correct and that biblical law should apply to everyone. Dan Patrick even had the nerve to say that there is no such thing as the separation of church and state. Of course our “president” doesn't know that because he has never read the founding documents in the first place. Even if he did, he would ignore it anyway.

In case anyone doesn't know whay the First Amendment says in the first sentence, I will quote it for you:

Amendment I (1791)

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof

The idea that they can force the Bible to be read at school is a clear violation of the First Amendment. The very top of the document lays it out in clear English. Nothing about this is ambiguous. What these people are doing is an active subversion of the constitution so they can turn this country into fascist state.

The constitution and its amendments were argued over and disputed by the founding fathers. The first amendment was ratified in 1791. Why would it just now dawn on these zealots that there was some misreading now? It sounds just a bit too convenient now, don't you think?

This is without a doubt christofascism; they are trying to force their version of the Bible into our government. This is unacceptable and must be immediately removed from any consideration.

When religion is inserted into politics, it will instantly make things more dangerous. This is how you end up with people doing things that are without regard to their own life, let alone yours, because they think they are on a mission from god. This sort of thing will cause an absolute escalation of violence.

It is incredibly dangerous to allow this. The “president” is only appealing to these people because they voted for him. DT has no religious values; it is yet another power grab that will further deteriorate what is left of this democracy. Things like the Religious Liberty Commission are what lead to the end of democracy which then mutates into a theocracy. Old testament biblical law is not something anyone wants except for these blasphemous people.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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