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Nan's avatar
Nan
9h

The reason is that the founding fathers knew their history and saw religious wars by different sects throughout Europe going on for centuries. These folks don’t know their history nor do they care about lying. It’s all about power and money, religion is just the excuse.

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Joan March's avatar
Joan March
9h

The colonists were for the most part people who had fled GB to escape religious persecution by the monarchy there. Freedom in all parts of life was vital to them.

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