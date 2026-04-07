Common sense has completely left the building. None of his Cabinet would even dare to think of invoking the 25th Amendment. In addition, the threshold for applying the 25th is higher than impeachment and conviction. The man has gone completely insane. His tweet about opening the Strait of Hormuz, dropping F-bombs, calling Iranians bastards, then making fun of their religion should have been a red line for anyone that sits anywhere close to this mentally deranged psychopath.

He has given an ultimatum that goes until midnight tonight. This raises a deep concern because this makes the vulnerable people in OUR country completely exposed to threat. If he attacks civilians, I don’t see any reason why they wouldn't retaliate or stage some kind of preemptive attack. This provides a permission structure for Iran to unleash whatever types of sleeper cells that exist in the United States. (Yes I know there is the possibility that this is by design but I believe this administration is given more credit than it's entitled to.)

Bloviating about how we are the most powerful military in the world. Saying Iran has no air defense. Then within 24 hours, seeing two of our aircraft had been shot down by Iran makes DT look foolish. He looks foolish without saying a word, but then he speaks, and the foolishness goes up exponentially.

This man needs to be cuffed along with his sociopathic friend Hegseth and put in jail until there is nothing but dust left. He has put us in an impossible situation. We can’t bully our way out of this. This type of situation takes at least a hint of finesse. Diplomacy waved bye bye the moment Biden went out the door. What we have instead is a toddler swinging around a sledgehammer.

Then we have Hegseth, who is also a toddler with a sledgehammer except this toddler is drunk. Throw in some Dominion theology and some Nazi-based Christian nationalism, and you have the recipe for needless destruction and total chaos.

One “out of the box” thought I had is, where are our living ex-presidents? The four surviving presidents must have some kind of influence. Wouldn’t they have contacts somewhere in the military? They still have judges that preside over courts all across this country. I find it hard to believe that some of these highly decorated officers couldn’t step up and discuss these insane actions with our former commanders in chief.

Could the former presidents perhaps request a meeting? Couldn’t Bush (Republican) say something to DT? Could they all send a letter? Anything, anyone, any other outside of the box thoughts…Bueller?

Congress must pull itself together and find some way to agree. If it's not too late already.

What is happening right now is completely illegal. The rule of law has been ignored since that asshole stepped into office for the second time. I refuse to believe that there aren’t ANY military leaders willing to instruct their units to stand down due to the president’s illegal orders. The president has issued a countdown to destruction of a country consisting of over 93 million people.

He is threatening to attack non-military targets all over Iran. He is threatening to hit bridges, power, and desalination plants. He is threatening to destroy access to drinkable water as well as access to resources that help people live their lives. This is a sadistic desire to just kill more people.

We have not heard a good reason for the attack in the first place. They proceed to kill for their own ego, stupidity or twisted religious beliefs, or all three.

We are at a dire moment here. We have to continue to be the resistance. No matter what happens in Iran we must continue to show our anger (peacefully) that we do not consent to these atrocities.

We must be absolutely solid in our resolve. No matter what they do we must not allow them to intimidate us. You and I both know we are on the right side of history and our numbers continue to swell.

Please, please do not lose hope. That disgusting man is on his way out. He is very sick and he will soon expire naturally. We will be taking congress in November despite his election threats. He is trying to make you think there is no point in voting. He is trying to make you THINK your vote won't count.

If the man is breathing he is lying. Please continue the fight back! (peacefully)

Love you guys!

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

Buy Me a Coffee?