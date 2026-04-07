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Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson's avatar
Joseph Elliot Gerard Ferguson
7h

Why are there so many people who live for every single word that originates from the mouth of orange Mussolini? Why? How does he have 30% approximately agreeing with his mad behavior? Whenever he says or does something, he always has people that love it.

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Diane Coryell's avatar
Diane Coryell
6h

It is so difficult to have no power and see those that can do something just sit back and allow this administration to run amok. Even without the majority Dems could be yelling in the streets, in front of the capital, anywhere, at least give the illusion that they are worried!

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