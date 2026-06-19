Liberaldads Newsletter

Liberaldads Newsletter

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GraciousMonkey's avatar
GraciousMonkey
9h

these deal =TREASON. and he esigned it!

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
8h

We live with a reality; they don’t it’s such a farce

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