“We will just start dropping bombs on them again.”

-Donald Trump

We went to war with Iran back in February to stop the big evil Iranian regime because they were just weeks away from launch of a nuclear weapon. I do realize that Iran and the people who run it are monsters. That much I can agree with. The problem I have is that the cosplay president and the cosplay secretary of defense attacked Iran under the false pretense that nuclear weapons were on the way. Then what was that thing a few months earlier with those bunker busters? Didn't you “obliterate” their nuclear capabilities?

This, of course, was used to create a sense of urgency. It’s interesting that the nuclear capabilities of a country motivated our cosplay administration to start this conflict. Meanwhile, the people that live in Iran are some of the most oppressed in the world. Especially women. Thousands had been gunned down during protests in that country just prior to our illegal invasion.

Had the reasoning been that we were going to liberate the people of Iran, it would have been made at least somewhat palatable. But no, we used the excuse of nuclear weapons to throw our weight around. That weight came at the cost of our tax dollars. Low estimates come in at about 60 billion dollars.

60 billion dollars could put an end to world hunger for an entire year.

It could build 600,000 homes that would cost $100,000 a piece.

It could provide Medicaid to 16.8 million people, but please keep cutting that Medicaid spending because we cannot afford to care about the health of people in the United States.

We could increase K-12 public school funding by 90%. I know Linda McMahon is trying kill the DOE but if this were a somewhat normal administration, I am sure they could spend that money in other places other than an illegal war.

The MOU with Iran essentially says, Please let us leave. We wanted to show how big and tough we are by bombing women and children. We are done now; you can have whatever you want. Here is 300 billion dollars; please just open the Strait of Hormuz.”

Or maybe it is becaus our oil reserves are lower than they have been since the 1980s.

My favorite response to why we agreed to this MOU was, “If the Iranians don’t cooperate, we will just start dropping bombs on them again.” Okay, fine, but we didn’t make any demands according to the agreement, so what exactly are they not going to cooperate about besides the opening or closing of the Strait of Hormuz, which was already open in the first place!

So is that it? We give them 300 billion dollars, and they keep the strait open. Oh, also, we have to pay a fee for using that particular waterway.

This is what we get when an idiot is put in the White House, a drunk in the Pentagon, another drunk in the FBI, and an ex-heroin addict in the CDC. These people are the clearest example of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” that I have ever seen.

We could be so much better. If Harris had won, things would have been so different. This dystopia would never have come. And the Reflecting Pool also wouldn't be green. 🤦‍♂️

Love you guys.

Erik

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