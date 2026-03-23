You don't know the POWER of the dark side!

Today marks three weeks since my unfortunate accident. Just to briefly review. In my ongoing adventures as a middle-aged father with three kids. I thought it would be great to join my daughters rollerskating. Still thinking I am an invincible teenager and overly confident, I took a nasty fall, and, as the title suggests, I broke my leg. But as my wife told me, when I do things, I jump in with both feet (no pun intended). I actually broke two bones. I broke the fibula in two places and the tibia in one. Those are the two bones that make up the leg below the knee.

Last week I went to my first follow-up appointment and got to have my first good look at my leg post-surgery. What follows are some pictures of my leg after the splint was removed. So if you want to scroll past the pics, now’s the time.

It was a pretty radical surgery. I had incisions, if you didn’t look, along my ankle and about halfway up my calf. I also had an incision in my knee, which I assume they used to insert the rod to reconnect my fibula.

So that covers the gory part of my recovery for today. What I really want to talk about is how amazing my wife has been throughout this process. She put a cot in the living room to sleep downstairs near me while I was sleeping on the sofa. Every morning without complaint, she gets up and makes me coffee and breakfast.

In the first few days I wasn’t strong enough to make it to the bathroom without her help, and she helped me get there at two and three in the morning. I don’t know about you, but I am never in a good mood at those hours, but she really showed me that there is such a thing as sacrificial love. She got up without hesitation: not a groan, not a complaint, not even a sarcastic remark.

These last three weeks have been incredible from the standpoint of her willingness to set aside any of her discomfort or personal time to help me. Had she not been here, this process would have been ten times harder.

Not only has she had to take care of me, but she also has obviously had to take care of the three kids. That’s no easy task, even with two parents that are able to walk. On top of all the cooking and cleaning, I just feel so appreciative of her. She truly is a rockstar.

Our local church reached out and provided meals for us, just to relieve some of the burden. I am not always particularly kind when speaking about the church in my newsletter. However, the support they have provided me, without asking, has been really great. Not so great for my waistline. I will have to take care of that little issue when I am a little more mobile.

One thing I have really missed since the accident has been taking an actual shower. Sponge baths are not exactly rejuvenating. Last week, after about eighteen days, but who’s counting? I finally got to take a shower. You really miss those small things when it’s been that long.

Lastly, I have been fitted for a boot that looks like something Darth Vader would wear. I thought I would have to have a cast put on, but I was informed the boot would suffice. Thank goodness.

So the recovery process is going as well as can be expected. Yesterday I actually got to go outside for the first time in three weeks, except for one doctor's appointment. So I was able, with a little help, to get to my car and go out to dinner, which was a small win. At this point I will take a win, no matter how small, anywhere I can get one. Thank you all for being on this journey with me.

With my great family around me and such tremendous support here on Substack, I want to say thank you. Truly, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Love you all.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. I will resume my normal political commentary, most likely on Wednesday. Things are obviously very volatile right now, but most likely, we will be welcoming another member to my special Hall of Fame that I like to call “The Stupids.”

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