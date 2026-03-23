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Amy Steele's avatar
Amy Steele
Mar 23

So glad you'll be able to walk again. You may need a walker or cane for balance for a while.

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
Eva Eli's avatar
Eva Eli
Mar 23

I hope you realize skating is not your thing! Stick with being the Liberaldad!! Now THAT you’re really good at!

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4 replies by Liberaldad and others
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