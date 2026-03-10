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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
Mar 10

Glad to hear you are feeling better! Remember to eat something (bread helps sop up the acids in your stomach, so have a sandwich now and again when taking ibuprofen.

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
Mar 10

Wishing you a thorough recovery, Erik. Take care.

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