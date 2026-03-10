Hello, all of my kind subscribers. It has been asked on several occasions recently how I am doing after suffering a major leg injury just over a week ago. So I thought I would put out an update as to where things stand. (Or don’t stand)

Just a little background, if you don’t know. I thought it would be a great idea to lace up the roller skates with the kids last week at our local roller rink. Yes, it still looks like something from an ABBA music video or Saturday Night Fever.

I was actually heading back in from the skating floor when my left skate turned inward, and then the skate proceeded to collapse beneath me. I will spare you (and myself) the rest of the description.

Now that it has been about a week and the initial haze of opioids has worn off, I have a little more clarity on where things are. My leg is not in a cast at this point. It is sitting in a splint that has been wrapped really tightly until my follow-up appointment in a couple of weeks. I can wiggle my toes, so hopefully the nerve damage isn’t too severe.

I am off the prescription medication (hydrocodone) and maintaining pretty well with ibuprofen. I have been absolutely surrounded by support from families all over the neighborhood and our local church. People have been bringing over dinner almost nightly, so I am looking forward to working off this ever-expanding spare tire around my waist.

But it really allows my wife the time to take care of the kids and her mostly immobile husband.

The procedure I had is called an ORIF (Open Reduction and Internal Fixation). This means that they had to use orthopedic hardware, rods, plates, and screws, oh my, to hold my broken leg together while I heal. The official names of my injuries are left tibia shaft fracture, left posterior malleolus fracture, and left lateral malleolus fracture. Basically, the area where my leg connects to my foot was broken in three different spots.

The good news is that in about six weeks, I will hopefully be moved into a boot and hopefully be able to walk around a little. I have no illusions that this is going to involve quite a bit of physical therapy, as well as some mental work.

I had never broken a bone in my 46 years, so this is a completely new concept for me. Strangely, I look forward to the challenge. I think that life can sometimes throw a challenge at you and test your grit. I welcome the challenge and hope this recovery is speedy.

Also, I found out my job gives a one-time extended medical leave. I can continue to be paid for up to a year without any loss of income. I had no idea this was an option, and I feel very fortunate to have that option.

With that said, I have no idea what my out-of-pocket expenses will be, because as we all know, health insurance in this country sucks. Having to visit two hospitals and take two ambulance rides as well will be pretty steep, I am sure.

So if you have the means, a one-time “Buy Me a Coffee?” donation or a paid subscription to my newsletter would be greatly appreciated. The Substack algorithm bases your visibility on the number of paid subscribers, I am told, so thank you.

My newsletter will remain free as always. I don’t think people who cannot afford a subscription should be blocked from receiving information, especially in these difficult times.

Again, thank you all for your enormous support, not just since the injury but from just over a year ago, when you all gave me so much courage, which inspired me to write. I am closing in quickly on almost 300 articles, and I could not have done it without you!

Love you guys.

Erik

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