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MJ's The Right Stuff's avatar
MJ's The Right Stuff
5d

There are two separate issues here that are getting mixed together.

One is what the Fourteenth Amendment says.

The other is who has the authority to change or interpret it.

Birthright citizenship has been treated as settled law for a long time, and any attempt to redefine it would need to go through constitutional process, not executive action.

That part should be clear regardless of political position.

Where things become more complex is in the interpretation of

“subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

That phrase has always been the hinge point, and it’s why these arguments keep resurfacing.

But complexity in interpretation does not mean the structure itself is weak.

If anything, it shows why process matters more than politics.

Because once process is bypassed, it’s not just one issue that changes —

it’s the entire system that becomes unstable.

And that’s the real risk worth paying attention to.

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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
5d

I have so little faith in them.

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