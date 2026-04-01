Today we heard the oral arguments about birthright citizenship before our very compromised Supreme Court. Judge Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Chief Roberts stand at the precipice of a monumental decision. If ruled in favor of the regime, it will completely destroy the landscape of birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment, which states:

14th Amendment to the Constitution, Section 1

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

The case that is being argued is called Trump vs. Barbara. This case stems from a case brought by two plaintiffs on asylum visas originating from Honduras and Brazil, who are now living in New Hampshire. The case was picked up by the ACLU, the Asian Law Caucus, and others.

The argument is not necessarily the fact that the regime wants to deport people illegally. The argument sits in the realm of whether or not the president can change the Constitution by executive order. This, on its face, sounds extremely frivolous. I am not a lawyer, but I do have common sense. Once again, if the regime can usurp the power of Congress, then what the hell is Congress here for?

He has already launched an illegal war without ANY input from Congress. He has continued to allow ICE to detain citizens and non-citizens alike without a whiff of due process.

The Supreme Court ruling in favor of completely destroying the first section of the 14th Amendment will essentially say that the president can rule by decree. This flies in the face of everything that this country stands for. This country for most of its existence has been based on the idea that people have the right to live without the fear of being deprived of their life, liberty, and due process when they arrive legally.

Law has been in place protecting those who have been born here since 1868. It has been in practice ever since then and has been upheld across many challenges in the past. Yet according to the parking garage lawyers in the regime, they say the following:

“Prior misimpressions of the citizenship clause have created a perverse incentive for illegal immigration that has negatively impacted this country’s sovereignty, national security, and economic stability.”

They seem to think that there is an exception to be found in the phrase “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof."

According to the New York Law Review, this argument is wrong; DT’s lawyers say that the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof” does not in fact mean “subject to the jurisdiction thereof." In response to the many lawsuits challenging the order, the President’s lawyers rely heavily on an 1884 Supreme Court decision, Elk v. Wilkins, holding that John Elk, a Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) man born in Iowa, was not a citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment. The Trump administration argues that the “United States’ political connection to children of aliens present temporarily is far weaker than its relationship with children of ‘members of Indian tribes,’” so if the link to tribal members does not create birthright citizenship, “the weaker link of aliens present temporarily even more obviously does not” do so. Further, they claim, because the Supreme Court today holds that the United States has “plenary” authority with respect to Indian tribes, jurisdiction does not mean regulatory jurisdiction, but instead requires “allegiance” to the United States.

This interpretation is anachronistic and wrong. The drafters of the citizenship clause insisted that it excluded Native people not because of some kind of “connection” to or “consent” of the United States but because “Indians” were not fully subject to U.S. jurisdiction in the ordinary sense of the word. Although some senators objected to this interpretation, it was not because they understood jurisdiction to mean something different, but because they believed that the United States already enjoyed complete jurisdiction over Native people.

For further reference, please see the link below.

In a nutshell, this tells me that they are looking at law that does not apply to the spirit of the Fourteenth Amendment. The regime is once again trying to muddy the waters of the interpretation. The indigenous people argument is a categorical error. People from another nation who are born on US soil are in the jurisdiction of the United States. Therefore, they are entitled to the rights laid out in the law.

The indigenous people of the United States are an exceptional case. The law that is used for foreign-born parents does not apply to the analogy regarding the Native American people.

I will be intently listening for the decision this afternoon. With the posture that DT has taken with the Supreme Court since the tariff decision, something tells me that the regime is looking at an uphill battle. When the president calls Supreme Court justices names and says they are influenced by foreign entities. I don’t believe they will forget something like that when considering a case. They are human and they do get insulted despite their belief that they are untouchable.

I have a pretty good feeling that DT and his cronies will be rejected on this challenge. Just from the standpoint that attempting to rewrite the constitution by executive order is something I would imagine a first-year law student could figure out.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

Buy Me a Coffee?

Reference: New York Law Review article