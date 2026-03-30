As I continue to write my thoughts down through this incredibly strange and scary time in human history. One of the things I tend to do before I fall asleep is reflect on the interactions I have had during the day. I don’t recommend it. As a pretty anxious person, it would probably be better if I did these thought exercises during the day. At times it can obviously cause me difficulties with sleep.

I also tell myself that ruminating on these things does me no good at all. Thinking about whether someone took what I said in the wrong way is not going to be helpful. Especially before bed. Letting go of these things can be difficult at times. It can be very difficult, especially when I think about interactions with my children.

Did I yell at them too loudly?

Did I say something that they will never forget that was hurtful?

Was I being fair to them when an argument occurred?

Will they resent me for being more strict about things they want to do, especially when their friends are allowed to do this or that? (I am big on early bedtimes, and they HATE that).

These are the types of questions that tend to run through my brain when it’s quiet and the kids are asleep upstairs. Most of the time I manage to come to terms with the things I may have done wrong before shutting it down for the night. If I know that I did something wrong, typically the next day, I am able to apologize and admit to myself and to my kids that I was wrong.

There is no doubt that I have some things to work on, but I believe I am self-aware enough to admit when I am wrong and to be mature enough to accept criticism. As we all know, there are some that believe that they are above critique. Even if it is a minor mistake, there are some that believe that they cannot possibly be incorrect.

There are examples of this difficulty in a number of places where power sits. Places where arrogance or shame is a place that specific individuals will refuse to accept. This can be a place that can lead people on the path to ruin of one’s profession and possibly one’s life. So the stakes can be very high.

It is obvious to me that the top two categories I land on when thinking about this are religion and politics. What else? Right?

When a pastor, a priest, an imam, or a rabbi speaks, people are depending on them for answers that are useful and true. The presumption of truth is, in my humble opinion, built into these professions. Unfortunately, there are too many that take advantage of this presumed truthfulness.

When the Bible or the Torah or the Koran is being referenced, people of their specific faith believe it to be accepted as accurate and truthful. This is the hinge point in which problems occur.

Side note: Before I go any further I would like to state that I do not pretend to know if one faith is more truthful than another. I am simply stating that there are many takes on these specific books. I know this can be sensitive territory, so please be kind. I am not railing on any one specific faith.

The reason is that I believe that there are many faith leaders from many different religions as well as many different denominations. It all depends on the humans delivering these ancient words or, in some cases, not-so-ancient words.

Religious leaders can use these incredibly powerful documents for good and for evil. What occurs to me is that if a religious leader finds himself or herself in a place where corruption occurs, that leader may find himself having to make a choice. They can claim that what they say is based in their interpretation of the text. They can also skew these words in such a way that can turn what was once a kind and loving document into one of accusation and evil.

Some religious leaders take it to the extreme. They will take what they know is not true, and in order to draw people to their twisted version of said faith, they will shoehorn their version of their holy book to take advantage of people.

This is where people can be hurt. They can be misled to the point at which the false teachings that are believed to be true are then passed down to subsequent generations. Many people who are looking for truth, who are innocently looking for guidance, are vulnerable. This is when damage and indoctrination can break people.

Let’s be honest, life is confusing and scary. So if someone purposely misinterprets the documents, whether their motivation is for money, power, or cover-up of wrongdoing, it happens way too frequently. Unfortunately, these bad actors cause a mushrooming effect where bad information passes from one ear to the next and then continues to spread if it is just believable enough. Before we know it there is a massive breakdown in that particular belief system.

The problem is that by the time this critical point is hit, the bad interpretation is believed so much that people will double down on that particularly bad information, and we end up with more and more division. People don’t easily reconcile once they have made a particular thought or section of scripture a part of their religious ideology.

There can be some extremely harmful mental abuse; it can completely ruin people’s lives. This interaction can be critical. Many of these religious leaders may do harmful things found in the skewed version of whatever religious practice that they are a part of. When the fear of God comes into play, regardless of the particular God that is being worshipped, the fear of that deity can become very real. These practices can be subtle and harmless or the worst possible behavior, which they justify by their faith.

My opinion sits in a place that I don’t believe is all that uncommon. I will state it anyway. If harm is being justified in ANY way, then you are not practicing a religion; you are justifying harm in the name of a false god and not doing anything to improve anyone’s life. In fact, you are doing the exact opposite.

This brings me to politics. The refusal to admit wrongdoing is the language of most politicians. As we all know, doublespeak and half-truths are the way of politics. I am sure it was present as far back as ancient Rome.

Now we have political leaders that are actively harming us. Eight million people protested on Saturday, 3/28/26. That is eight million people telling our political leaders that they are wrong. That doesn’t even count the millions at home. Many are not physically able to get to an event. This tells me if they continue doing what the population obviously disagrees with, the arrogance and refusal to admit wrongdoing are the exact opposite of leadership.

People like DT are obviously against anything that is helpful to the population that he is supposedly leading. He will NEVER listen to the populace. The only way through is to reach the people that are able to be talked to with a sane, measured view of reality. Sadly the pickings are slim when it comes to Republicans. They do exist, but spotting one in Congress is like spotting a leprechaun.

This is where the biggest problem sits. We have a broken, dementia-addled, frail old man pretending to make decisions. We have one of the most ghoulish, fascistic, reptilian, and disgusting people to ever show his face since Joseph Goebbels, advising the president on immigration. We also have our oldest foreign adversary babysitting our leader over the phone when any foreign policy decisions need to be made.

Last but certainly not least, we have a Christian nationalist who thinks launching missiles at girls in elementary school in Iran and fishermen in the Caribbean is ordained by God. As he prays during his press conferences, asking for violence to find the people he believes are his enemies, giving no quarter, that is in direct violation of countless laws, both international and domestic.

This monstrosity needs to be stopped. At times I feel helpless, but other times I am so encouraged by the huge numbers we have seen at No Kings. The problem is that the pressure must increase. These international conflicts are getting our troops killed in addition to many other innocent lives across the globe. People are dying for no intelligible reason except that our fake president likes to watch “things blow up” because our fake president says that “it’s fun.”

I am so proud of all of my friends that went out on Saturday and froze (or didn’t) across this country as well as our international brothers and sisters. I so hope that we are closer to the end of this awful administration. I just want to have a functional government in which people don’t need to be scared of what this murderous wannabe dictatorship does every time I wake up.

Is that so much to ask?

Love you guys.

Erik

Liberaldad

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