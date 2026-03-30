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Ken Davies's avatar
Ken Davies
1d

The fact that it’s gas prices that’s hurting Trump rather than any ethical concerns says it all really.

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jack spirtos's avatar
jack spirtos
19h

Erik, I get burned out following the news, so when I hit saturation for the day I change the channel to find some mindless entertainment.

The human brain reacts to 32,000 thoughts a day and then add on the insanity of the world, and it's time for a breather.

Before bed, I light candles and incense and say a prayer of gratitude for all I have.

I know that leg makes it hard to relax and resist sketchy thinking. Just be thankful for everything at the end of the day.

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