Vance released a book way back in 2016 called “Hillbilly Elegy.” It was all about his struggle growing up in Appalachia while living in a broken home. These books were handed out for Christmas by many people in the Republican circles that I have connections to. It struck me almost as rquired reading. If you voted in 2024 for the Republicans, it almost seemed like some kind of strange participation trophy.

“Thank you for voting for the most racist, bigoted administration to ever cast a shadow on our White House. Have this book about how great your new VP is.”

JD Vance has this weird speech pattern. When he talks he acts so sure of his answers but you can still tell he doesn't believe what he is saying. I find myself observing his behavior while he is being interviewed, and I immediately can tell that he is lying. It is all performative. He has learned to lie while putting on the facade of confidence. The failure here is that he is the classic definition of an imposter.

Imposter: a person who practices deception under an assumed character, identity, or name.

He practices deception by lying about the Iran conflict; he lies about the state of the economy; he lies about religious doctrine while speaking in place of Charlie Kirk (Christian nationalist) about religious views on war.

He operates under an assumed character, identity, or name. He has gone by James Donald Bowman, James David Hamel, James David Vance, and finally JD Vance.

Just recently he was being interviewed about how wars end. He states,

“If you look at World War I, World War II, and every major conflict, they all ended with negotiations.”

JD, what about unconditional surrender do you not understand? We dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan. I don’t think that qualifies as negotiation, last that I checked.

I don’t think that it’s inexperience. He went to Yale and Ohio State. At some point during his education, even in high school, he would have learned about World War II.

But once again, the way he said it was with this air of supreme confidence. He is so aggressively wrong that it gives me the creeps. For him to lie over and over about pretty much everything, does it not give him pause that the Bible, within the first book, says NOT to lie? Especially when your words are heard all across the globe. He is not lying to a circle of friends, TV hosts, or other politicians; he is lying to every person on this planet.

The lying wouldn’t bother me so much, but when Vance makes his faith a pillar of his political platform and then goes on to lie about everything, I can’t help but call out the hypocrisy.

I realize he is owned by Peter Thiel, but to degrade himself to the point where he is simply a mouthpiece for one of the most dangerous people on the planet must leave him with no sense of self. I don’t get how someone could be so broken. He must hate himself so much that he realizes that he is even an imposter to himself.

He also claims to be this reformed Catholic and to have his “Journey Back to Faith” in his new book “Communion.” I would never subject myself to reading through his made-up story about how he has become a new man of faith, but I have to believe that he contradicts whatever he says about his faith journey on the daily.

He even had the nerve to criticize the pope. These were matters that Vance had no business attempting to debate. His understanding of the Bible will never hold a candle to the pope's knowledge of scripture.

Vance:

“Now we can, of course, have disagreements about whether this or that conflict is just, but I think in the way that it’s important for the vice president of the United States to be careful when I talk about matters of public policy, I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” Vance said. “But I think one of the issues here is that if you’re going to opine on matters of theology, you’ve got to be careful. You’ve got to make sure it’s anchored in the truth, and that’s one of the things that I try to do, and it’s certainly something I would expect from the clergy, whether they’re Catholic or Protestant,” he added.

Vance actually goes as far as to warn the pope on matters of theology. The pope speaks on matters of forgiveness and the words of Jesus and peace.

Maybe God told Vance to do it? I suppose that could be the case. After all, I believe he considers the orange buffoon in the White House his personal lord and savior.

So getting back to the original question. Are there couches in hell? Because, from my estimation, Vance’s involvement in the cover-up of the Epstein Files, lies about the war, lies about the economy, and even lies about his own name.

He is so debased that his couch fetish is the least of his problems. If he continues down this path, he may want to call Satan ahead of time and request a fireproof love seat for himself and Jeffrey Epstein; they could have a “trois certains avec un canape.”

Love you guys.

Erik

Liberaldad

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