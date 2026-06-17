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Barbara Baldwin's avatar
Barbara Baldwin
9h

Being an accomplished pathological liar is apparently a precondition for senior positions in the Republican Party now.

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Last Man Standing's avatar
Last Man Standing
8h

JD should never be put in a position of power. He lives in an alternate reality worse than taco man. Any president that thinks god had anything to do with his dissension into world leadership has sold his soul to the wrong god.

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