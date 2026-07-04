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Twistedsis's avatar
Twistedsis
5h

I could not say it better! I can’t believe Americans are putting up with this corrupt president and admin ! Doesn’t anyone see they all that look in their eyes! Just watch old black white photos of Hitler followers ! I worry about my children now on there late 40’s ! The lies the Trump admin is so blatant

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Nick's avatar
Nick
5h

Hell, pride didn't even feel worth celebrating while me and my LGBTQIA+ siblings have had our rights bulldozed over. Don't get me started on my brother's and sisters of any faiths that aren't the mockery of Christianity they are claiming to be a part of.

I won't be celebrating anything unless it's the big beautiful obituary, or GODS willing (and I mean ALL of them) true justice is served and every single traitor to humanity that is controlling our country, faces their own version of the Nuremburg trials. Anday the judges NOT hold anything back, even if Dementia Donny's lawyers will try to say he's not in his right mind. No one gets three cognitive tests in a short amount of time, unless they think the brain is going the way of the dodo.

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