I am so ashamed of this nation. Mind you, I am not ashamed of those that see what has been done to our country. I am ashamed to know that some who are even loved ones refuse to see what is happening right in front of them.

I can't even bring it up in a family discussion. I feel ashamed that I have been unable to convince people to see things for what they actually are. People that I love dearly can't see that what is happening is not just a coincidence.

I would think after eighteen months of our government literally picking our pockets, they would admit that our government has no interest in improving our lives. Each statistic, every atrocity, gets waved off like it’s just another day.

The conversation goes like this.

Question: Can you believe that they did that?

Answer: Yeah, that's bad, but I just want to verify it through my sources.

The End.

No matter how much I jump up and down, no matter how much proof I have, it makes no difference. The president could come out and say anything.

He could drop a nuclear bomb on Ukraine while giving a handy to Putin and saying he did it because the radical leftists were offering help to feed them AND (God forbid) to dye their hair blue.

That would be okay by the people who support this administration. Then it gets reframed as fake news, and it all gets forgiven. Never to be talked about again. Nobody asks questions. None of those I speak to from the other side of the aisle believe me when I say that their rights are being stripped away a little bit more every day.

They ignore the fact that ICE agents are running around the country slamming people in detention centers, clearly reminiscent of Germany and Poland during WWII.

They are never appalled by these things. How do they not understand these are human rights abuses? These people that I care for so deeply are okay with it, yet they just okay it because it hasn't quite reached their doorstep.

They care about those they love in my family. They behave in a way that any middle-class family would. But if I bring up politics, it’s like a switch gets thrown, and my agreeable, go-along-to-get-along relatives, decent, caring people, are willing to ignore this destruction.

Today is the fourth of July, which is supposed to be this nation’s 250th anniversary.

I, for one, refuse to participate in such a “celebration” today. This country has never been great, but this active attempt to create an all-white Christian nation where women stay barefoot and pregnant, like some fantasy from the 1950s, is such a crock.

I consider this country under the rule of a dictatorship. I‘ve looked around at these parades the last couple of days because one of my kids is on a baton team. These people are wearing bandanas that look like the flag. Or kids wearing swim trunks that have the stars and stripes, and it just makes me nauseous.

“Don't tread on me” flags, big chromed-out trucks with MAGA bullshit all over them. Red hats talking about how great DT is.

All of this fake patriotism. No actual idea that our country and its constitution are being sold to the highest bidder, and we just get left holding the bag.

This counterfeit patriotism of God, guns, and Trump makes a mockery of anything even resembling what we would call respect for the people who have sacrificed everything for this nation. All the people that bled the ground red in the civil war. All the men and women that went into the meat grinder of World War One. All of the people that fought the Nazis to stop the spread of fascism across the world in WWII.

All of those that sacrificed their livelihood and well-being for the cause of keeping our country a democratic republic are being thrown in the trash by a group of narcissistic billionaires that put profit before anything else.

And a “president” who wouldn't care if we had a roof over our head. A “president” who wouldn't care if you were vaccinated against COVID-19. A “president” who wouldn't care that USAID was shut down, resulting in deaths all around the globe. All thanks to the richest man in the world abruptly stopping all help to these poor countries, calling it “DOGE,” which is the name of Musk's stupid crypto coin.

So when the fireworks this year stop and the smoke clears and everyone is done marveling at the big explosions, you will not catch me clapping and cheering about this usurpation of our democracy.

I will celebrate our 250th anniversary when justice is served at least a little bit. When Donald Trump's name is pulled off all the passports, all the buildings, and all the currency and sits as a relic of what a terrible mistake it was to elect a man of such low moral character.

When that is realized, I will celebrate this country once again. When truth and justice and fairness become the goal of this nation once again. Only then will I cheer after the fireworks on Independence Day.

I love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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