I want to start off by saying how grateful I am for all the support I have received from this wonderful community here on Substack. You guys have all been a huge help to me during my time of need.

If you haven’t heard, I took a spill while rollerskating with the kids. In so doing, I broke both my tibia and fibula, which are the two bones in the leg below the knee.

During these last couple of days, it got me thinking about the concept of dignity. Dignity for me, dignity for loved ones, and dignity for people as a whole.

Dignity for oneself can mean self-love. Respecting yourself is crucial to maturing as a human being. I suppose it could come off as pride, but only to a certain extent. Dignity to your identity is a foundation on which we all can build our character.

If we are asked to do something that is beneath our dignity, it might be different for everyone. But a lack of dignity for yourself might involve being asked to do something illegal and going through with it.

One that might not have dignity is an ICE agent who separates families illegally, or an even better example might be Stephen Miller, who is the mastermind behind the disgraceful removal of innocent people from their homes that some have lived in for decades.

Clearly he's a shell of a man that shows no respect for anyone except his daddy, DT. That includes dignity for himself. He hates himself so much that he is unable to care about anyone else. What must have happened to him must have been pretty dark because behavior like his doesn't just come out of nowhere.

Universal inherent dignity falls into the concept I think the founders were talking about when discussing certain unalienable rights. These are things that all people should be entitled to.

Yet today we see these terrible moments across the United States, showing no care whatsoever for our fellow humans. Cold indifference for a paycheck; it is just monstrous.

It's hard for me to imagine hating someone so much that I would shoot a person based on something like skin color or language. For someone to sacrifice their dignity based on something someone is born with is embarrassingly sad and evil, for that matter.

Denying people their dignity should never be a factor when determining someone’s rights to anything. These are things that should be unquestionably received no matter who you might be. We should all have learned these concepts before we got into kindergarten.

When Pete Hegseth told the press not to focus so much on the casualties of this illegal war that we started. They don't give us a good reason to go to war yet we don't give dignity to our fallen soldiers? Those soldiers should be honored but drunk Hegseth wants us to focus on bombs falling from the sky instead as if this were some videogame.

Giving dignity to the fallen should be first thing on the list, but they refuse to even acknowledge the people that are carrying out this illegal conflict.

Last but not least, dignity for a loved one really struck me this week. After my accident I suffered a loss of dignity. And thanks to my wife, her unflinching desire to show me care even when I have been at my weakest has been something to really admire. She has been building up that self love that felt like it was missing after I got hurt.

Regardless of the fact that she needed to help me clean myself, or merely help me stand up, she was more than willing help me regain some of that confidence again.

During the first few difficult days since my injury, she has been at the ready at all times. I am so grateful for her help, and I just want to say that she has been my rock through this difficult time. She is my best friend and my biggest supporter.

Of course you all are wonderful too.

Love you guys.

Erik

(Liberaldad)

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