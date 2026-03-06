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Heather Wynne-Phillips's avatar
Heather Wynne-Phillips
Mar 6

I am so sorry about your injury! Vulnerabilities give us a whole new perspective on life and remind us of the fragility of it all. Saying a prayer for your healing now. Blessings to you and your family.

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2 replies by Liberaldad and others
CJ Godwin's avatar
CJ Godwin
Mar 6

"Universal inherent dignity falls into the concept I think the founders were talking about when discussing certain unalienable rights. These are things that all people should be entitled to."

Your words ring as TRUTH. TRUTH, to me, catches my mind and says, 'This is the essence of it - what it really means.' TRUTHs hit hard and shift my thinking pattern.

Everyone has the unalienable right to human dignity. TRUTH.

The character of Granny Weatherwax (Terry Pratchett) would say that evil begins when you treat people as things.

Without dignity, people become things - easily discarded, thrown away, worthless.

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