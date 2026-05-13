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Judy W.'s avatar
Judy W.
12h

Trump and his family’s vast corruption and war profiteering make Hunter Biden’s alleged wrongdoing look like child’s play, and then he admits that he doesn’t not care about the financial situation of the nation’s families. Amazing that Trump and his incompetent cabinet of DUI hires has any supporters at all. Of course if you talk to any of those supporters they lack knowledge of current affairs, or even history, and just repeat nonsensical memes without substance. A bit of a waste of time to get through all that propaganda. However, people with sense are starting to see the Trump administration for the fraud that it is.

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