This is a previous article, but something I find still quite relevant if you haven't had a chance to read it. It also has more up to date information In addition this was released when 84 amazing people were subscribed to my little corner of the internet. There are now almost 6k and I cannot thank you all enough.

The heartless nature of the current regime just hit me, and I wanted to get it down before it faded. I was going to write about yesterday's protests of 5/1/25, but this really struck an emotional chord. I wanted to write it down immediately because this moment felt much more personal. The whole scope of this presidency has been personal, but this time it really hit home.

What I am going to talk about was something that I originally took as an off-the-cuff remark. Digging a little deeper, as always, reveals a whole lot more.

If you are not familiar with Lawrence O'Donnell’s show, “The Last Word," on MSNBC (MSNOW), I would highly recommend it. I have some major problems with MSNBC due to their terrible morning hosts going to Mar-a-Lago and kissing the ring. MSNBC is also guilty of firing some outstanding news anchors. Clearly, the motivation was based on corporate greed and fear of the current regime. How dare they have diversity in their staff. I will never forgive that news outlet for the complete cowardice in the face of these racist bigots.

Lawrence O'Donnell struck a nerve with me that really hit home. As many of you know as readers of my Substack, I am the father of three girls. One teen (now two) and one still in single digits.

Lawrence O'Donnell spoke about the previous day’s press coverage at the White House. The president was speaking on tariffs and has finally admitted that these things will negatively affect our country. He said that “instead of 30 dolls for Christmas, maybe they can only get 2 this year.”

On its surface it seems like a throwaway remark. On the other hand, even though Trumpdy Dumpty probably didn't realize it, what he said was quite profound.

This statement shows how incredibly out of touch he is with the public. This man has zero concept of what it is like to live in a society where for all intents and purposes, we don't know if we will have a Christmas year after year. We can't just buy two dolls in the first place. Trust me, I have three girls! Buying even one doll is already expensive in a household that has to cover the bills with one income.

We don't just go about our business these days buying whatever we want. Half the time we have to do small personal loans on websites like Klarna and Affirm in order to just keep groceries in our house. Meanwhile this orange dumbass talks about how beautiful his damn tariffs are.

Mr. "President," you are destroying this country. You are ignoring the Constitution. You are ignoring Supreme Court orders from the past, and now they essentially work for you. You are ignoring the millions of people protesting your reckless actions. You ignore the pleas of poor people who are just looking for a better life. Worst of all, you feel contempt for people that don't have an Aryan complexion.

You speak about things you have no clue about. You don't even have a clue what the Declaration of Independence says, despite it hanging on the wall next to your desk in the Oval Office.

My three children will be lucky to have a Christmas this year because of your unwillingness to admit that you were wrong about tariffs. The supply chains have already been affected; costs are now through the roof.

Not just in retail, but also the cost of energy. My electric bill is now on average fifty dollars higher per month. The current war with Iran, which you don’t like to call a war, has put gas prices on average almost two dollars per gallon higher in under three months.

(Update 5/13/26)

On 5/12/26, during your presser just before flying to China to get embarrassed by China’s president Xi, you simply admitted it. You actually said that you don’t even give a thought to the people in your home country and their financial well-being as a result of these policy decisions. You have not only ruined the economy of the United States, but you have also turned the world economy upside down because you need to show how tough you are by refusing to negotiate with Iran.

Since we all know you are a malignant narcissist, we know you will never admit that you messed up by illegally going to war with Iran. So what’s the play? You have, if you are actually honest with yourself, no “cards” left to play. Your weapon stockpile is down, and it won’t be replenished for months, if not years. C'mon, Donny Two Dolls, tell us what you are going to do.

Last we heard from your campaign speeches, you said you were going to “make America affordable again” ON DAY ONE. The public refuses to be gaslit anymore, as evidenced by the recent polls. Even FOX can’t talk its way out of the data. You are underwater on everything. If you think the desperate gerrymandering maneuver you pulled with the Supreme Court is going to make your midterm candidates do any better, I’ve got news for you. You can’t make the price paid at the pump disappear. We all know it’s your fault; it is far too late to make that stop.

Even Cletus, driving around in his raised, stupid diesel pickup with balls hanging off of the back, won’t be able to ignore that he is paying a ton more per fill-up. That good ‘ol boy is going to notice.

Your MAGA base is crumbling, and the people aren't just radical left lunatics anymore (they never were; they just had common sense). But some are people who voted for YOU! Many who voted for you, not necessarily MAGA, have realized their error and now know the direction the Republican Party is taking is a huge mistake.

The numbers that arrive at these protests will continue to swell. Before long there will be no one left to support you, and at that point you may finally blame yourself for what has happened.

You will try to scare us with your rhetoric, and we will continue to resist. I resist because I want my daughters to live in a free society without wondering if they can go out and not be stopped to have their papers checked. I want more for my children than what I had growing up. I don't want to see them struggle, barely able to pay bills. Especially when we all know there is enough wealth to go around. Understand that this world does not bow to you.

The presidency does not make you an emperor. You do not just vomit out whatever you want, and it becomes law. There are supposed to be three branches of government that exist, and hopefully one day checks and balances will be implemented. This sort of behavior is not going to last.

My daughters are too precious to me! I will not go down without a fight! I am here for the long haul, and I will not be cowed into capitulating to your narcissistic regime that has the nerve to call itself Christian of all things. Caring for others is a fundamental base to Christianity, and you behave in the exact opposite of that manner.

One day you will be brought to justice, and if not you, your lackeys will definitely pay the price well after you expire.

Love you all,

Erik

(Liberaldad)

PS. If there is anything I can do to earn a paid subscription from you, please feel free to let me know. My plans are only $5.00 per month, or $50.00 per year. I will never put up a paywall, but I put a lot of hours into this work. So only if you can afford to, would you please consider buying me a coffee (link below) or purchasing a paid subscription? Thank you all.

Buy Me a Coffee?