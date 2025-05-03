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John's avatar
John
May 3, 2025

Your stories and your proclamations are needed Erik. Just know that you don't stand alone. From where I sit, I join you in the resistance.

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Corina Rodriguez's avatar
Corina Rodriguez
May 5, 2025Edited

Liberated Dad, your girls will have a beautiful time with you no matter what … whether you celebrate on Dec 25th or on Epiphany Jan 6 or with a Hanukkah bush because you are with them and will give your love not the over priced toys that all the advertiser want to sell you. Part of what the trumpies are doing is creating scarcity, making you feel bad because you can’t give your family the tv Christmas/birthday/summer vacation. Don’t be disappointed in yourself because they will learn that from you.

We were very poor when I was growing up. Our Christmas was whatever my mom could buy with green stamps (you are too young to know about them) and whatever my father’s boss’ daughter didn’t want any more. Your girls will love you for loving them, don’t let these Trumpies take that away from you.

Now take a deep breath … I hate Trump and his whole destructive chaos as much as you do, if not more because I am old and can remember when it was different and hopeful. But Trump has distracted everyone with all that Christmas business.

There are things that are more immediate … like food, their education, medical stuff. That will affect all of us much more.

I sound like I’m lecturing you … sorry. But I care about you and your girls and your partner. Trump takes away enough without us falling into his traps.

Saw a great quote fromJalen Hurts: “Be you. You’re enough.”

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