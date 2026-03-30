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The Center Will Not Hold
Daughter in Motion, A Father In Stillness,and the Hesitation That Shapes the Space Between
Mar 30
•
Liberaldad
and
Tom Joad
73
10
30
Arrogance: Religion vs. Politics
The most dangerous combination
Mar 30
•
Liberaldad
55
26
28
Live with Liberaldad Tonawanda NY NO KINGS DAY 3.0
A recording from Liberaldad's live video
Mar 28
•
Liberaldad
43
13
11
45:16
[COPY] I Know Who You Are
I am not a poet but below is what could be called a anaphora
Mar 28
•
Liberaldad
24
7
11
Hello All My Friends!
Lets see your signs for tomorrow
Mar 27
•
Liberaldad
24
17
7
The Reckoning
Are you angry yet? Are you ready to do something about it?
Mar 27
•
Liberaldad
71
19
48
Oh, Little Marco, What Have You Become?
Part 6 of "The Stupids"
Mar 25
•
Liberaldad
164
24
75
Broken Leg Update #2 (3/23/26)
Trigger warning: Mild gore
Mar 23
•
Liberaldad
46
60
12
No One Asked, But... The Democratic Party Isn't Broken, But Needs To Level Set
Mar 21
•
Liberaldad
and
No One Asked But.....
45
31
32
So, About That Refund (Satire)
A commentary on the best presidential administration ever!
Mar 21
•
Liberaldad
84
48
40
No, Trump Didn’t Close the Border
Why enforcement theater has replaced actual immigration policy
Published on Liberty's Lens
•
Mar 18
He Simply Does Not Care
I have learned to stop asking why
Mar 16
•
Liberaldad
158
77
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© 2026 ErikSvensson
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